US OPEN: Wall Street tumbles as central banks become more hawkish
US indices launched today's cash trading lower Hawkish FED and ECB weigh on US stocks US fell retail sales more than expected in November Novavax...
The most significant event of the month is behind us: the Fed has finally decided on its first interest rate cut this year. Today is also a "Triple Witching Day," when futures and options contracts on stocks and indices expire, which naturally signals the end of the quarter. This period can...
BOJ kept the policy rate at 0.50% in a 7–2 split; Hajime Takata and Naoki Tamura voted for a hike to 0.75%. A new step toward normalization: BOJ will begin selling its ETF (and J-REIT) holdings, with guidelines of ~¥620bn/year for ETFs, equivalent to about 0.05% of daily trading...
Micron Technologies is one of the world’s leading manufacturers of semiconductor memory and technology solutions for a wide range of applications, from personal computers and data centers to mobile devices and the automotive sector. The company was founded in 1978 and has since consistently developed...
U.S. regulators will be given access to conduct audits of Chinese companies listed on Wall Street, according to the latest reports from Bloomberg. The...
The German benchmark index is heading for the 14,000 point mark. W1 chart The DAX / DE30 falls to a multi-week low on Thursday after the breakout...
ECB President Lagarde started its press conference with with readout of policy statement Opening statement: Cited high energy costs...
Blockchain Algorand has announced that its blockchain technology is involved in the development of Italy's Fideiussioni Digitali digital platform,...
US retail sales report for November was released at 1:30 pm GMT today. Data turned out to be a disappointment with headline retail sales dropping 0.6%...
The ECB lifted interest rates by 50 bps during December meeting,which is a fourth rate increase, following two consecutive 75bps hikes. That takes the...
The ECB raised its benchmark interest rate by 50 bps to 2.50 % as widely expected. However, the ECB informs that it is clearly raising inflation...
The world's largest uranium producer, Kazakhstan's Kazatomprom (KAP.UK) listed on the London Stock Exchange last week announced that the first...
The Bank of England announced a monetary policy decision at 12:00 pm GMT. Central bank raised its benchmark interest rate by 50bps to 3.50 % as widely...
ECB will announce its next monetary policy decision today at 1:15 pm GMT. Apart from the rate decision, the European Central Bank will also publish new...
Thursday's German trading session brings declines in the valuations of the stocks comprising the DAX index. Investors' attention after yesterday's...
Swiss National Bank has already announced a 50 bp rate hike but there are 2 more major central banks, who are also scheduled to make rate decision today...
Swiss National Bank announced its monetary policy decision at 8:30 am GMT and offered no surprise. Interest rates were increased by 50 basis points with...
European indices set for lower opening Rate decisions from SNB, Norges Bank, BoE and ECB US retail sales data due at 1:30 pm GMT Futures...
US indices finished yesterday's trading lower following a hawkish Fed. While 50 bp rate hike was in-line with expectations, median dot-plot for...
FOMC delivered a 50 bp rate hike, in-line with market expectations Median dot-plot moved from 4.6 to 5.1% for 2023, from 3.9 to 4.1% in 2024...
FOMC decided to hike interest rates by 50 basis points, to 4.25-4.50% range, which was a decision in-line with market expectations. However, stock market...
FOMC rate decision turned out to be in-line with market expectations - US central bank delivered a 50 bp rate hike to 4.25-4.50% range. Decision to hike...
FOMC announced its latest monetary policy decision today at 7:00 pm GMT and it turned out to be in-line with market expectations. The US central bank hiked...
