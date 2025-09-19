Bitcoin trades at a 1-month high above $18,000 mark!
Gains on cryptocurrencies are continuing today, with global financial markets in general being in a risk-on mood ahead of the FOMC meeting. Bitcoin, the...
CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 76% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you understand how CFDs work and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money
Market news
The most significant event of the month is behind us: the Fed has finally decided on its first interest rate cut this year. Today is also a "Triple Witching Day," when futures and options contracts on stocks and indices expire, which naturally signals the end of the quarter. This period can...
More
BOJ kept the policy rate at 0.50% in a 7–2 split; Hajime Takata and Naoki Tamura voted for a hike to 0.75%. A new step toward normalization: BOJ will begin selling its ETF (and J-REIT) holdings, with guidelines of ~¥620bn/year for ETFs, equivalent to about 0.05% of daily trading...
More
Micron Technologies is one of the world’s leading manufacturers of semiconductor memory and technology solutions for a wide range of applications, from personal computers and data centers to mobile devices and the automotive sector. The company was founded in 1978 and has since consistently developed...
More
Gains on cryptocurrencies are continuing today, with global financial markets in general being in a risk-on mood ahead of the FOMC meeting. Bitcoin, the...
The results of CAR-T cells modified with CRISPR Therapeutics' gene editing technology (CRSP.US) according to GlobalData analysts represent a significant...
Wall Street indices build on yesterday's gains as the FOMC rate decision draws large. All major US stock market indices trade over 0.5% higher at press...
Drive Shack (DS.US) is one of the worst performing US stocks today with the company's share price dropping over 60% on the day. Drive Shack announced...
Official government report on US oil inventories has just been released. While API report released yesterday hinted at a big 7.82 mb build in crude oil...
US indices launch cash session little changed US100 maintains previous trading range after failing to break above 12,100 pts Delta...
Wizz Air (WIZZ.UK) Low-cost airlines are burdened by the risk of an economic slowdown and the resulting lower demand from a market that prefers 'budget'...
Cryptocurrencies await the Fed's decision on interest rates. This year, the Federal Reserve's press conferences have caused a surge in volatility...
Wednesday's session on the German stock market brings moderate declines in the DAX index. Investors' attention today is focused on the FOMC decision,...
The dollar index fell below 104 on Wednesday after sliding overnight as lower US CPI inflation reading fueled expectations the Federal Reserve will outline...
GBPUSD pair pulled back slightly today as traders digested latest economic data from Great Britain. Yesterday’s UK jobs report showed the unemployment...
European indices set for slightly higher opening Fed rate decision at 7:00 pm GMT DOE report on oil inventories Stock markets in Europe are...
US indices finished yesterday's session higher, however erased most of the early gains. S&P 500 gained 0.73%, Dow Jones moved 0.30% higher and...
European indices rose sharply on Tuesday with DAX 40 surging 2.51% to around 14,480 points, driven by gains in the real estate, technology, energy sectors...
Pinterest (PINS.US) shares jumped more than 8.0% after Piper Sandler upgraded its stance on the social media platform to 'overweight' from 'neutral',...
Withdrawals from the Binance exchange are on the rise. According to earlier data from analytics platform Nansen, Binance experienced a record $902 million...
Despite the negative sentiment caused by the bankruptcy of the FTX exchange and the unclear situation of its main competitor Binance, major cryptocurrencies...
Oil prices rose around 3.0% on Tuesday as softer than expected CPI data and growing optimism about China's reopening overshadowed the rising number...
NATGAS prices rose sharply on Tuesday following a set of new weather forecasts which indicate that a big part of the US will face much colder than anticipated...
Moderna (MRNA.US) shares rose 25% today after results of a new mRNA vaccine showed promise in a preliminary study. Also gaining along with Moderna are...
The selected country of residence is not operated. Please choose a different country.
Changing the language affects the change of regulator