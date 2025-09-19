US OPEN: Wall Street rallies on inflation optimism
US indices launched today's cash trading higher US inflations slows down more than expected in November Oracle (ORCL.US) stock surges on upbeat...
Market news
The most significant event of the month is behind us: the Fed has finally decided on its first interest rate cut this year. Today is also a "Triple Witching Day," when futures and options contracts on stocks and indices expire, which naturally signals the end of the quarter. This period can...
More
BOJ kept the policy rate at 0.50% in a 7–2 split; Hajime Takata and Naoki Tamura voted for a hike to 0.75%. A new step toward normalization: BOJ will begin selling its ETF (and J-REIT) holdings, with guidelines of ~¥620bn/year for ETFs, equivalent to about 0.05% of daily trading...
More
Micron Technologies is one of the world’s leading manufacturers of semiconductor memory and technology solutions for a wide range of applications, from personal computers and data centers to mobile devices and the automotive sector. The company was founded in 1978 and has since consistently developed...
More
Over the past weeks, the number one topic has undoubtedly been central banks and inflation. Investors are now wondering if, after a cycle of interest rate...
The widely watched US CPI inflation for November has just been released and showed a deceleration in price growth. The data came in below expectations...
The annual inflation rate in the US slowed for a 5th month to 7.1% in November, from 7.7% in October and below forecasts of 7.3%. The...
It is expected that US CPI inflation report for November (1:30 pm GMT) will show a deceleration in headline price growth from 7.7 to 7.3% YoY while core...
Blockchain mining company Argo Blockchain (ARB.UK) reported yesterday that it is in advanced negotiations to sell some assets and equipment financing to...
Tuesday's German trading session brings slightly better investor sentiment. Nevertheless, these will be put to an important test at 1:30 pm GMT, when...
The cryptocurrency market has once again come under pressure in the face of growing controversy over an accounting report by Mazars, a firm employed by...
Oil Bank of America sees a high chance of Brent price returning above $90 per barrel quickly amid Chinese reopening and a Fed pivot On...
According to people familiar with the matter, the Chinese government has decided to delay a highly anticipated economic meeting that was scheduled to begin...
US CPI report for November is a key macro release of the day (1:30 pm GMT). Significance of the data increases as it will be released just a day ahead...
European indices set for a higher opening US CPI report for November in the spotlight Speeches from BoE and RBA Governors Futures...
US indices finished yesterday's session higher with all major Wall Street indices gaining over 1%. S&P 500 gained 1.43%, Dow Jones moved...
European indices finished today's session mostly lower, with DAX closing down 0.45% at around 435 points, dragged by materials and real estate stocks,...
WTI crude futures rose more than 3.5% to $73.60 per barrel, recovering sharply from their daily lows of around $70 on supply concerns. The Keystone Pipeline...
Horizon Therapeutics (HZNP.US) stock soared more than 15.0% on Monday following news that Amgen (AMGN.US) will acquire the drugmaker for $116.50 per share...
According to the New York Fed, US consumer inflation expectations for the year ahead decreased 5.2% in November, a level not seen since August 2021, from...
The Euro is pulling back against the US Dollar this Monday, however the scale of the movements are relatively small. Markets are still waiting for tomorrow's...
US indices launched today's cash trading higher US30 broke below major support Coupa Software (COUP.US) stock surges on M&A news Three...
Rivian (RIVN.US) stock plunged over 4.0% in premarket after the electric vehicle producer halted plans to manufacture electric vans in Europe together...
