Bitcoin jumps above $107k despite crypto ETFs net outflows 📈
Bitcoin rises nearly 1% on Monday, surpassing $107,000 compared to $100,500 observed on June 5. The price of BTC is now only around 4.5% below its all-time...
CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 76% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you understand how CFDs work and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money
Market news
Bitcoin hovers around $115,000, holding on to recent gains as the week begins. The sentiment weakened slightly after Nasdaq and S&P 500 futures dipped on reports of an antitrust investigation into Nvidia. Ethereum is down more than 2.5%, falling to $4,500. The U.S. dollar is weakening, but...
More
Micron is up 10% today to $153 per share after Citi raised its price target to $175 (from $150). The upcycle in the memory market remains intact thanks to high barriers to entry, thus limited supply, and stronger-than-expected demand — especially from data centers and AI. Micron will report...
More
Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE), headquartered in Houston, Texas, is one of the key players in the enterprise technology solutions market. The company was established in 2015 following the split of the original Hewlett-Packard company, which allowed it to focus on delivering advanced IT products and...
More
Bitcoin rises nearly 1% on Monday, surpassing $107,000 compared to $100,500 observed on June 5. The price of BTC is now only around 4.5% below its all-time...
Investor sentiment in Europe reflects a more cautious tone today. The spotlight is on Germany’s defense sector, where we continue to see profit-taking...
Platinum is once again the best-performing precious metal today, gaining 3.5% and reaching 4-year highs. The metal has staged an impressive rebound of...
Investors are increasingly turning their attention to other precious metals. Gold, in some respects, has become prohibitively expensive, particularly within...
Stock indices show limited volatility; U.S. optimism holds after Friday's gains A U.S. delegation including Bessent, Lutnick, and Greer is set...
U.S. index futures are slightly lower, down by 0.1–0.2% on Monday morning, following last Friday's rally that pushed the S&P 500 above...
U.S. indices are finishing the week higher after better-than-expected data from the U.S. labor market. The biggest gains are seen in the small-cap...
Another wave of key events awaits us in the coming week. On Wednesday, the U.S. CPI inflation report will be published, followed by PPI on Thursday. Additionally,...
Wall Street kicks off Friday’s session with solid gains. Investors welcomed the better-than-expected employment report, which helped ease some concerns...
Lululemon shares dropped as much as 22% in premarket trading after the company cut its earnings per share (EPS) forecast for the full year, despite posting...
Canadian Employment Change in May: 8.8k (Forecast -10k, Previous 7.4k) Canadian Average Hourly Earnings YoY: 3.5% (Forecast 3.2%, Previous 3.50%) Canadian...
01:30 PM BST, United States - Employment Data for May: Nonfarm Payrolls: actual 139K; forecast 126K; previous 147K; Private...
The Non-Farm Payrolls (NFP) report scheduled for 14:30 is a key source of information on the condition of the U.S. labor market from the Fed’s and...
The German equity market is once again showing resilience – effectively withstanding selling pressure. The DAX spot index has recovered part of...
In light of today’s scheduled macroeconomic releases from the United States, the FX market’s attention will be entirely focused on the Non-Farm...
Eurozone GDP QoQ Revised: 0.6% (Forecast 0.4%, Previous 0.3%) YoY GDP came in at 1.5% vs 1.2% exp. and 1% previously Eurozone retail sales...
U.S. indices are rising, while sentiment in Europe remains clearly weaker 9:00 AM will be a key moment for European data – eurozone GDP revision...
Industrial production in Germany fell by -2.02% year-over-year (seasonally adjusted), compared to forecasts of -1.4% and a previous reading of -0.42%. On...
Futures on US indices posting gains, although the US500 pulled back yesterday after surpassing the 6,000-point mark. Today, the US500 and US100...
Investors are positioning themselves in response to incoming information regarding Donald Trump’s next moves. Major U.S. stock indices are...
The selected country of residence is not operated. Please choose a different country.
Changing the language affects the change of regulator