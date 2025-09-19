BINANCECOIN tumbles after gloomy "proof of reserves" report
After the collapse of Crypto exchange FTX, Binance CEO urged other crypto exchanges to reveal details regarding their financial health (especially the...
The most significant event of the month is behind us: the Fed has finally decided on its first interest rate cut this year. Today is also a "Triple Witching Day," when futures and options contracts on stocks and indices expire, which naturally signals the end of the quarter. This period can...
BOJ kept the policy rate at 0.50% in a 7–2 split; Hajime Takata and Naoki Tamura voted for a hike to 0.75%. A new step toward normalization: BOJ will begin selling its ETF (and J-REIT) holdings, with guidelines of ~¥620bn/year for ETFs, equivalent to about 0.05% of daily trading...
Micron Technologies is one of the world’s leading manufacturers of semiconductor memory and technology solutions for a wide range of applications, from personal computers and data centers to mobile devices and the automotive sector. The company was founded in 1978 and has since consistently developed...
The first trading session on the German market this week brings moderate declines in the valuations of most stocks. The mood of investors is subdued, due...
Beginning of the week on the markets has been rather calm so far. Indices from Asia-Pacific moved lower but scale of declines was moderate. Similar picture...
European indices set for lower opening FOMC, ECB, BoE and SNB to announce rate decisions this week UK monthly GDP report shows positive...
Indices from Asia-Pacific traded lower at the beginning of a new week. Nikkei dropped 0.2%, S&P/ASX 200 moved 0.4% lower, Kospi declined 0.7%...
US PPI inflation fell to 7.4%YoY in November from 8.0% in the previous month, missing analysts’ estimates of 7.2%YoY. Core PPI inflation remained...
According to unconfirmed sources operator TC Energy is said to be planning a partial Keystone restart beginning on December 10th. As a result oil sell-off...
DocuSign (DOCU.US) shares surged more than 16.0% on Friday after the software company recorded solid quarterly results. Company earned ...
TNOTE bounced off a very important level as following recent inflation figures that indicate that prices are not easing as fast as the market would like....
Precious metals rose sharply in the afternoon amid weaker US dollar even as producer price inflation rose more than expected in November, adding to market...
While the Christmas lull is looming large, it is not there yet and surely won't be here next week. Investors are gearing up for the final 2022 rate...
The University of Michigan consumer sentiment for the US rose to 59.10 in December from 56.8 in November, above market forecasts of 56.9, preliminary estimates...
US indices launched today's cash trading lower US PPI eases less than expected Lululemon (LULU.US) stock plunges on weak financial outlook Three...
The world's largest investment fund BlackRock (BLK.US), with nearly $8 trillion under management, has shared its predictions for the stock market and...
The US Army has awarded Bell Textron (TXT.US) a contract worth a total of $1.3 billion to produce a helicopter that will replace the aging UH-60 Black...
Today's PPI inflation figures surprised investors and triggered some moves on the markets. The Producer Price Index for final demand in the US...
Producer Prices in the US decreased to 7.4% YoY in November from 8.0% in the previous month and above market expectations of 7.2%. Core PPI...
US PPI inflation report is a piece of data that is often overlooked by investors. However, today's reading will be different as it will come ahead...
Improving risk sentiment weighed on the greenback and lifted risk-sensitive currencies such as AUD during today's session. Easing covid restrictions...
