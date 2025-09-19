BREAKING: Indices move higher on Russia-US talks news
According to Russian state-owned news agency TASS, representatives of the United States and Russia are set to meet in Istanbul, Turkey today. Details are...
The most significant event of the month is behind us: the Fed has finally decided on its first interest rate cut this year. Today is also a "Triple Witching Day," when futures and options contracts on stocks and indices expire, which naturally signals the end of the quarter. This period can...
BOJ kept the policy rate at 0.50% in a 7–2 split; Hajime Takata and Naoki Tamura voted for a hike to 0.75%. A new step toward normalization: BOJ will begin selling its ETF (and J-REIT) holdings, with guidelines of ~¥620bn/year for ETFs, equivalent to about 0.05% of daily trading...
Micron Technologies is one of the world’s leading manufacturers of semiconductor memory and technology solutions for a wide range of applications, from personal computers and data centers to mobile devices and the automotive sector. The company was founded in 1978 and has since consistently developed...
Reuters news agency reported that Tesla (TSLA.US) intends to completely suspend Model Y production in Shanghai between December 25 and January 1. Reuters...
The last trading session on the German market this week brings moderate gains in the DAX index. Nevertheless, the scale of the gains is rather small, and...
USD is underperforming amid a general improvement in risk moods. Greenback will remain in the center of attention today, especially in the afternoon as...
European indices set for higher opening Focus on US PPI data for November WASDE report, Michigan consumer sentiment European...
Wall Street indices snapped a losing streak and finished yesterday's trading with decent gains. S&P 500 gained 0.75%, Dow Jones moved 0.55%...
Majority of indices from the Old Continent extended losses for a fifth consecutive session, with DAX closing down around the flatline, while CAC40 and...
NATGAS price rose over 5.00% as colder than previously expected weather over the next two weeks is set to boost demand for heating. Price increase came...
Ciena (CIEN.US) stock jumped almost 20.0% on Thursday after networking equipment maker posted superb quarterly figures as supply chain problems eased. Company...
WTI crude and Brent deepend declines early in the session reaching levels not seen since end of December 2021, however buyers become more active on news...
Goldman Sachs (GS.US) presented a bullish forecast for copper market for 2023-24. GS analysts expect that price will jump from current $8500 per tone to...
The US Energy Information Administration reported today that domestic supplies of natural gas decreased by -21 billion cubic feet for the week ended December...
US indices launched today's cash trading slightly higher US jobless claims rose again Tesla (TSLA.US) faces potential production problems in...
A while ago we saw a recovery in the oil market due to the Keystone pipeline spill, for which a federal investigation has already been launched. However,...
Wells Fargo Bank expects the Fed to raise interest rates to levels between 5.00% and 5.25% by March 2023. In addition, the bank's analysts assume that...
The number of Americans filling for unemployment benefits was 230k million in the week ended December 3, compared to 225k reported in the previous...
TC Energy, operator of the Keystone oil pipeline linking Canada and the United States, said it is actively working to resolve an issue that led to a leak...
Bitcoin's price is moving in a sideways trend and holding below the $17,000 level. We will have at least a couple of volatility catalysts in the coming...
Chinese equities had a robust session as optimism stemming from China’s shifting policy on Covid overshadowed fears of a global recession at least...
The German leading index is moving away from important resistance. W1 chart The DAX / DE30 is falling this week, having recently respected the 61.8%...
