DE30: DAX in a slump ahead of tomorrow's US PPI reading
Wednesday's session on the German stock market brings mixed sentiment among investors. The DAX is posting moderate declines for another day in a row...
The most significant event of the month is behind us: the Fed has finally decided on its first interest rate cut this year. Today is also a "Triple Witching Day," when futures and options contracts on stocks and indices expire, which naturally signals the end of the quarter. This period can...
BOJ kept the policy rate at 0.50% in a 7–2 split; Hajime Takata and Naoki Tamura voted for a hike to 0.75%. A new step toward normalization: BOJ will begin selling its ETF (and J-REIT) holdings, with guidelines of ~¥620bn/year for ETFs, equivalent to about 0.05% of daily trading...
Micron Technologies is one of the world’s leading manufacturers of semiconductor memory and technology solutions for a wide range of applications, from personal computers and data centers to mobile devices and the automotive sector. The company was founded in 1978 and has since consistently developed...
US indices had another downbeat session in a row yesterday but the scale of declines was smaller than in previous two days when all major Wall Street benchmarks...
European indices set for higher opening No new announcements on relaxing restrictions in China Speeches from ECB, SNB and BoC members European...
US indices have another downbeat session behind but declines on Wednesday were not as steep as on Monday or Tuesday. S&P 500 dropped 0.19%, Nasdaq...
Major European indices extended recent losses, with DAX closing 0.57% lower as investors continued to weigh persistent fears of a global recession,...
Brent and WTI crude both fell over 2.0% and deepened recent declines as a bigger-than-expected draw in US crude inventories failed to recover optimism...
Airbnb (ABNB.US) stock fell over 3.5% on Wednesday after Morgan Stanley downgraded the vacation rental company to underweight from equal-weight due to...
USDJPY Let's start today's analysis with the USDJPY currency pair, where sellers have the upperhand since the second half of October....
Carvana (CVNA.US) in 2021 was referred to as the 'automotive Amazon' and one of the favorite companies of hedge funds, along with one of the winners...
Publication of report from the US Department of Energy failed to trigger big moves on the oil market. Crude inventories fell more than expected, while...
The Bank of Canada raised its benchmark interest rate by 50bps to 4.25 % as widely expected and pushing borrowing costs to the highest since...
US indices launched today's cash trading slightly lower US500 below major support Apple (AAPL.US) scales self-driving plans Three major...
Shares of Credit Suisse Bank (CSGN.US), which caused a flurry of stock market speculation around the bank's potential bankruptcy and insolvency in...
In recent days GBPUSD moved further away from six-month high of $1.2355 reached earlier this month as recession fears sparked demand for safe haven assets...
Wednesday's trading session on the German stock exchange brings moderate declines in the stocks comprising the DAX index. The macro calendar for today's...
Revised Eurozone GDP growth in Q3 on an annualized basis was: Annualized GDP change: 2.3% vs. 2.1% forecast and 2.1% previously Quarterly GDP change:...
Oil prices remain under pressure today in spite of China announcing a major easing of Covid restrictions. While lifting movement and travel restrictions...
The shares of pharmaceutical companies Glaxo Smith Kline (GSK.UK) and Sanofi (SAN.FR) rose today amid reports from Bloomberg that thousands of lawsuits...
The Chinese National Health Commission announced a major easing of Covid curbs in the country today, including some restrictions that were in place for...
European indices set to open lower China relaxes Covid restrictions Bank of Canada expects to deliver 50 bp rate hike Risk...
