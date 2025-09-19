BREAKING: USDCAD surges as oil erases early gains
Early in the session OIL.WTI jumped to $82.70 as the G7 price cap came into effect today and investors digested the latest OPEC+ decision and easing covid...
Market news
The most significant event of the month is behind us: the Fed has finally decided on its first interest rate cut this year. Today is also a "Triple Witching Day," when futures and options contracts on stocks and indices expire, which naturally signals the end of the quarter. This period can...
BOJ kept the policy rate at 0.50% in a 7–2 split; Hajime Takata and Naoki Tamura voted for a hike to 0.75%. A new step toward normalization: BOJ will begin selling its ETF (and J-REIT) holdings, with guidelines of ~¥620bn/year for ETFs, equivalent to about 0.05% of daily trading...
Micron Technologies is one of the world’s leading manufacturers of semiconductor memory and technology solutions for a wide range of applications, from personal computers and data centers to mobile devices and the automotive sector. The company was founded in 1978 and has since consistently developed...
The risk-off sentiment remains in the markets this Monday, despite the encouraging news coming from China which was not enough to sustain the optimism...
According to unofficial Bloomberg reports, Tesla Inc. (TSLA.US) plans to cut production at its Shanghai factory, amid signs of potential problems with...
US Services PMI unexpectedly increased to 56.5 in November from 54.4 in October, easily beating market forecasts of 53.1. Business activity...
US indices launched today's cash trading lower US100 tests downward trendline Chinese stocks in US rise as Beijing eases some covid restrictions Three...
Gas prices extend sharp declines that started in the second half of October, which is in line with seasonality. Typically, seasonal highs on the US gas...
The dollar index fell to 104.15 mark, lowest level since end of June and as prospects of a less aggressive tightening from the Fed put pressure on greenback....
Cryptocurrencies are beginning to benefit from a global increase in risk appetite after news of more entities infected by the collapse of the FTX exchange...
Comprehensive space solutions and remote sensing services provider Maxar Technologies (MAXR.US) has received approval from the US National Oceanic and...
NATGAS plunged below $6MMBtu as weather forecasts for the US predict higher temperatures over the next two weeks. Meanwhile Freeport is expected...
The first trading session on the German stock exchange this week brings moderate declines in the valuations of stocks included in the DAX index. Investors'...
The Eurozone's composite PMI index remains unchanged at 47.8 points, meaning that businesses have seen recession coming for five months now. We...
In recent weeks, Apple has accelerated plans to move some of its manufacturing outside China. The Middle Kingdom has long dominated the Silicon Valley...
Price cap on Russian oil There was quite a lot of action on the oil market as of late. EU and G7 countries decided to implement a price cap on Russian...
As reported by Reuters today, China may classify the Covid-19 virus threat as Category B starting in January, greatly improving sentiment toward the Chinese...
Despite FTX-induced market declines, from which the vast majority of cryptocurrencies have yet to recover, Litecoin has erased all gains and is now nearly...
A very interesting week for oil has begun. OPEC+ decided to leave policy and output levels unchanged at a virtual meeting yesterday. Such a decision was...
European indices set for flat opening Sanctions on Russian oil go live Non-manufacturing ISM index for November at 3:00 pm GMT Futures...
Indices from Asia-Pacific traded mixed at the beginning of a new week. Nikkei and S&P/ASX 200 traded slightly higher while Kospi and Nifty pulled...
Majority of European indices finished today’s session lower, weighed by stocks from oil, gas and tech sectors. Dax was the top performer with...
