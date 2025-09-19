DoorDash under pressure after RBC downgrade
DoorDash (DASH.US) stock dropped 2.8% on Friday after RBC Capital Markets downgraded the food delivery platform to “sector perform” from “outperform”...
Market news
The most significant event of the month is behind us: the Fed has finally decided on its first interest rate cut this year. Today is also a "Triple Witching Day," when futures and options contracts on stocks and indices expire, which naturally signals the end of the quarter. This period can...
More
BOJ kept the policy rate at 0.50% in a 7–2 split; Hajime Takata and Naoki Tamura voted for a hike to 0.75%. A new step toward normalization: BOJ will begin selling its ETF (and J-REIT) holdings, with guidelines of ~¥620bn/year for ETFs, equivalent to about 0.05% of daily trading...
More
Micron Technologies is one of the world’s leading manufacturers of semiconductor memory and technology solutions for a wide range of applications, from personal computers and data centers to mobile devices and the automotive sector. The company was founded in 1978 and has since consistently developed...
More
European Union governments will implement a $60 a barrel price cap on Russian seaborne oil with an adjustment mechanism to keep the cap at 5% below market...
Next week will not see the release of top-tier US economic releases, like the NFP report, but will include some noteworthy survey data, including services...
After the publication of the NFP report we could observe a dynamic strengthening of the dollar, which caused the EURUSD to plunge. However, looking technically...
Thomas Barkin, head of the Richmond Fed: Labor shortage has fueled inflation. It looks like the labor supply will still remain limited; Fewer workers...
US indices launched today's cash trading lower NFP well above market estimates Marvell Technology (MRVL.US) stock slumps on weak financial outlook Three...
The cryptocurrency market is trying to unwind declines, with the price of Bitcoin hovering around $17,000 waiting for a catalyst for further movement....
Highly anticipated NFP report was released at 1:30 pm GMT and showed the US economy unexpectedly added 263 k jobs in November, compared to 261k...
Canadian labor market report for November was released today at 1:30 pm GMT, simultaneously to the jobs report from the United States. While the market's...
US economy unexpectedly added 263 k jobs in November, compared to 261k increase in October and well above market expectations of 200k. EURUSD...
The USDJPY pair fell nearly 1.0% on Friday to the lowest levels in over three months as recent dovish comments from Fed Chair Powell weighed on dollar....
A key piece of US economic data will be released today at 1:30 pm GMT - NFP report for November. US labor market held strong for months and justified aggressive...
Cineworld (CINE.UK) shares are gaining nearly 10% today. The capitalization of what was until recently the world's second largest cinema chain has...
German utility giant Uniper (UN01.DE), which has been in financial trouble since the beginning of Russia's invasion of Ukraine, has launched an arbitration...
Friday's trading session on European markets brings mixed sentiment among major stock indices. Investors' attention today is primarily focused...
Release of US jobs data for November is a key macro event of the day. NFP report will be published at 1:30 pm GMT and is expected to show a 200k increase...
European indices set for flat opening US and Canadian jobs data at 1:30 pm GMT G7 discusses $60 per barrel cap on Russian oil European...
US indices finished yesterday's trading mostly lower but the scale of moves was small. Dow Jones dropped 0.56%, S&P 500 moved 0.09% lower...
European indices rose for a second consecutive session on Thursday, with DAX rising 0.65% and reaching levels not seen since early June, driven by solid...
Quite a lot has been happening on the oil market lately, although price changes are not that dynamic. Nevertheless, it is worth paying attention to some...
