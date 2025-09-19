Salesforce plunges 10.0% amid mixed guidance, co-CEO resignation
Salesforce (CRM.US) stock fell over 10.0 % on Thursday as news of the surprise departure of co-CEO Taylor and weak financial outlook overshadowed upbeat...
CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 76% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you understand how CFDs work and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money
Market news
The most significant event of the month is behind us: the Fed has finally decided on its first interest rate cut this year. Today is also a "Triple Witching Day," when futures and options contracts on stocks and indices expire, which naturally signals the end of the quarter. This period can...
More
BOJ kept the policy rate at 0.50% in a 7–2 split; Hajime Takata and Naoki Tamura voted for a hike to 0.75%. A new step toward normalization: BOJ will begin selling its ETF (and J-REIT) holdings, with guidelines of ~¥620bn/year for ETFs, equivalent to about 0.05% of daily trading...
More
Micron Technologies is one of the world’s leading manufacturers of semiconductor memory and technology solutions for a wide range of applications, from personal computers and data centers to mobile devices and the automotive sector. The company was founded in 1978 and has since consistently developed...
More
Salesforce (CRM.US) stock fell over 10.0 % on Thursday as news of the surprise departure of co-CEO Taylor and weak financial outlook overshadowed upbeat...
One of the companies that may be of particular interest to investors in December is CD Projekt, mainly thanks to improving Cyberpunk ratings and the premiere...
The US Energy Information Administration reported today that domestic supplies of natural gas decreased by -81 billion cubic feet for the week ended November...
The German benchmark index is weakening after reaching its highest level in six months. W1 chart The DE30 fluctuates between gains and losses this...
US indices launched today's cash trading in mixed moods Core PCE eases slightly in October Designer Brands (DBI.US) stock slumps on weak financial...
The ISM Manufacturing PMI for the US fell to 49.0 in November from 50.2 in the previous month, below analysts’ expectations...
South African Rand weakened sharply on Wednesday following the latest political scandal called “Farmgate”. President Ramaphosa is alleged...
Investor sentiment this week has been and continues to be focused on two events. The first, of course, is yesterday's Powell speech and the relatively...
US data pack for October was released at 1:30 pm GMT today. Attention was mostly on PCE inflation data and it showed slight deceleration. Core PCE fell...
Dollar index plunged to a 15-week low of 105.30 following yesterday’s dovish comments from Powell. Fed Chair said that “slowing down at this...
Thursday's trading session on European markets brings mixed sentiment among major stock indexes. Although Powell's dovish comments yesterday bolstered...
Fed Chair Jerome Powell said yesterday that it would make sense to moderate the pace of policy tightening in the light of recent macroeconomic data. He...
European indices set for higher opening ISM manufacturing for November, PCE inflation for October Revisions of November's manufacturing...
Wall Street indices rallied yesterday as Powell paved a way for a smaller 50 basis point rate hike in December. S&P 500 gained 3.09%, Dow Jones...
Jerome Powell speech was much anticipated on the markets as the disinflation story gathers momentum ahead of the December Fed meeting. While the initial...
European indices finished today's session higher, with German DAX adding nearly 0.3%, thanks to solid performance of oil, mining and automakers...
The US dollar weakened while equites moved higher after Fed Chair Powell dovish comments. During his speech at the Brookings Institution, Powell ...
Shares of Crowdstrike (CRWD.US) shares plunged nearly 20.0% on Wednesday as weak financial outlook overshadowed upbeat quarterly results. Company...
NATGAS behaves in a strange way during today's session. The temporary demand for electricity, heat and industrial use in the US is relatively high...
Publication of report from the US Department of Energy caused some moves on the oil market. Crude inventories fell sharply while gasoline stockpiles...
The selected country of residence is not operated. Please choose a different country.
Changing the language affects the change of regulator