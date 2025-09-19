USD sees little reaction to JOLTs and pending home sales data
The number of job openings in the United States idecreased to 10.334 million in October from downwardly revised 10.687 million in the previous...
The most significant event of the month is behind us: the Fed has finally decided on its first interest rate cut this year. Today is also a "Triple Witching Day," when futures and options contracts on stocks and indices expire, which naturally signals the end of the quarter. This period can...
BOJ kept the policy rate at 0.50% in a 7–2 split; Hajime Takata and Naoki Tamura voted for a hike to 0.75%. A new step toward normalization: BOJ will begin selling its ETF (and J-REIT) holdings, with guidelines of ~¥620bn/year for ETFs, equivalent to about 0.05% of daily trading...
Micron Technologies is one of the world’s leading manufacturers of semiconductor memory and technology solutions for a wide range of applications, from personal computers and data centers to mobile devices and the automotive sector. The company was founded in 1978 and has since consistently developed...
US indices launched today's cash trading in mixed moods Fed Chair Powell to speak on the economy and inflation at 6:30 pm GMT Hormel (HRL.US)...
US GDP data for Q3 2022 was revised higher to 2.9% from initial reading 2.6% , above market consensus of 2.7%. The strongest reading...
ADP employment report for November, final hint ahead of Friday's NFP release, was published at 1:15 pm GMT today. While the market expected US employment...
Wednesday's German trading session brings better sentiment around Germany's largest companies. Investors are mainly focused on the Eurozone inflation...
BITCOIN Let's start today's analysis with Bitcoin, which is trying to erase some of the losses from strong sell-off from the beginning of November....
Crude prices saw a small dip today after 10:00 am GMT after the media reported that OPEC decided to cancel the joint technical committee (JTC) meeting....
CPI inflation reading for November for the whole euro area was released today at 10:00 am GMT. As usual, release comes after data from EU member countries...
US equities and the US dollar will be on watch today. Not only do we have an ADP employment report release scheduled for 1:15 pm GMT, which will be a final...
European indices set for higher opening Powell to speak on the economy and inflation in the evening ADP report expected to show 200k...
US indices finished yesterday's trading mixed. S&P 500 dropped 0.16%, Nasdaq moved 0.59% lower, Dow Jones finished flat and Russell 2000...
European indices finished today's session in mixed moods, as losses across tech and consumer sectors overshadowed gains of mining and oil companies....
Apple Inc (AAPL.US) stock erased premarket gains and is trading 1.6% lower after TF International Securities analysts lowered their iPhone...
OIL.WTI pulled away from major resistance around $80.00 as OPEC+ may maintain its current policy, according to Reuters. News agency cited five sources,...
Bulls are continuing to buy U.S. casino stocks today. Thanks to the renewal of licenses in China's gambling capital, Macau, and JP Morgan's recommendation...
During yesterday's session we mentioned an interesting technical situation on the crude oil market. Looking at the OIL.WTI chart, the price tested...
US Conference Board Consumer Confidence index decreased to 100.2 in November, from 102.5 in previous month, slightly above market expectations...
US indices launched today's cash trading in mixed moods US2000 is testing major support United Parcel Service (UPS.US) rises after Deutsche...
GDP Growth Annualized in Canada decreased to 2.90% in the third quarter of 2022 from 3.20% in the second quarter. The Gross Domestic Product in Canada...
Annual inflation rate in Germany fell to 10.0% YoY in November, from 10.4% YoY in previous month and below market estimates of 10.4%. Goods...
