Commodity Wrap - Oil, Natural Gas, Gold, Copper (29.11.2022)
Oil Oil prices dropped at the beginning of this week amid a wave of anti-Covid protests in China Market hopes that in spite of a higher...
The most significant event of the month is behind us: the Fed has finally decided on its first interest rate cut this year. Today is also a "Triple Witching Day," when futures and options contracts on stocks and indices expire, which naturally signals the end of the quarter. This period can...
BOJ kept the policy rate at 0.50% in a 7–2 split; Hajime Takata and Naoki Tamura voted for a hike to 0.75%. A new step toward normalization: BOJ will begin selling its ETF (and J-REIT) holdings, with guidelines of ~¥620bn/year for ETFs, equivalent to about 0.05% of daily trading...
Micron Technologies is one of the world’s leading manufacturers of semiconductor memory and technology solutions for a wide range of applications, from personal computers and data centers to mobile devices and the automotive sector. The company was founded in 1978 and has since consistently developed...
We are seeing a huge rebound today in both mainland Chinese index (CHNComp) and Hong-Kong index (HKComp) contracts. The increases come after China softened...
The second German trading session this week brings mixed sentiment around Germany's largest companies. Investors are mainly focused on Germany's...
Cryptocurrencies are trying to unwind the declines of recent days. Bitcoin's support at $16,000 has held up and today the bulls are taking the price...
German CPI inflation data for November is a key European macro reading of the day. Data for the whole of Germany will be released at 1:00 pm GMT and median...
Founded in 2006, Enphase Energy (ENPH.US) transformed the solar industry with revolutionary microinverter technology that converts sunlight into a safe,...
Yesterday we could hear a rather hawkish Christine Lagarde hinting at the need for further tightening. It is worth noting that inflation in the Eurozone...
EURCAD leaped higher yesterday and tested 38.2% retracement of the post-pandemic downward move in the 1.4065 area. Bulls failed to break above and the...
European indices set to open higher China does not change Covid approach German CPI data and Canadian GDP are highlights of the day Futures...
Awaited press conference of Chinese State Council turned out to be disappointment. In spite of some media chatter that Council may announce easing of Covid...
US indices finished yesterday's session lower with all major benchmark from Wall Street dropping more than 1%. S&P 500 dropped 1.54%, Dow...
European finished today's session lower, with DAX losing over 1.0%, mostly dragged down by oil, mining and industrial goods and services companies...
OIL.WTI erased early losses after Eurasia Group informed that OPEC+ will 'seriously consider' an output cut next week, however these are only unconfirmed...
First Solar (FSLR.US) shares dropped nearly 2.0% on Monday after J.P. Morgan downgraded the solar panel manufacturer to “neutral” from “overweight.”...
Another set of hawkish comments from two FED members Williams and Bullard caused some moves in the market in the evening. USD dollar strengthened, while...
Today's session is being marked by a deterioration in market sentiment which is supporting the recovery of the US dollar against the major currencies. EUR/USD...
Bitcoin price fell over 3.0% during today's session as concern cover protests in China, bankruptcy of BlockFi and miners capitulation (about which...
ECB president Lagarde and Cleveland Federal Reserve President Loretta Mester shared some hawkish comments in the afternoon, however their remarks did not...
US indices launched today's cash trading lower US100 is testing major support Apple (AAPL.US) shipments may be affected by China factory unrest Pinduoduo...
Sugar price pulled back further away from the seven-month high of $20.45 cents as falling oil prices increased the opportunity cost of using cane feedstock...
