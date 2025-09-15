Donald Trump complains about Musk; Tesla extends intraday declines📉
Tesla (TSLA.US) shares dipped amid growing tensions between Elon Musk and President Trump, as Musk publicly criticized Trump’s tax and spending bill,...
CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 76% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you understand how CFDs work and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money
Market news
Bitcoin hovers around $115,000, holding on to recent gains as the week begins. The sentiment weakened slightly after Nasdaq and S&P 500 futures dipped on reports of an antitrust investigation into Nvidia. Ethereum is down more than 2.5%, falling to $4,500. The U.S. dollar is weakening, but...
More
Micron is up 10% today to $153 per share after Citi raised its price target to $175 (from $150). The upcycle in the memory market remains intact thanks to high barriers to entry, thus limited supply, and stronger-than-expected demand — especially from data centers and AI. Micron will report...
More
Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE), headquartered in Houston, Texas, is one of the key players in the enterprise technology solutions market. The company was established in 2015 following the split of the original Hewlett-Packard company, which allowed it to focus on delivering advanced IT products and...
More
Tesla (TSLA.US) shares dipped amid growing tensions between Elon Musk and President Trump, as Musk publicly criticized Trump’s tax and spending bill,...
Shares of PVH Corp. (PVH.US), the American fashion and apparel holding company that owns Calvin Klein and Tommy Hilfiger, are down over 18% today, despite...
NATGAS futures dips after newest EIA data show that the gas storage in the USA have risen more than expected. US EIA Storage Change (Bcf)...
Wall Street indices opened lower on Thursday, losing an average of around 0.15% in the cash market. S&P 500 (US500) futures are currently down around...
Live coverage will provide the most important comments from ECB President Christine Lagarde regarding interest rate decisions. Key comments: Traders...
01:30 PM BST, United States - Employment Data: Initial Jobless Claims: actual 247K; forecast 236K; previous 239K; Jobless Claims...
Eurozone - Interest rate decision (Refinancing) for June: Actual: 2.15%; Forecast: 2.15%; previous: 2.40%; (in progress) ECB cuts rates...
Circle Internet Group, the issuer of the USDC stablecoin, has successfully completed its initial public offering (IPO). This marks a significant milestone...
Silver (SILVER) is gaining 3.5% today, reaching nearly $35.6 per ounce and hitting its highest levels since 2012. The rally is fueled by a weakening U.S....
Wizz Air (WIZZ.UK) shares are down 27% today, their biggest one-day loss since the pandemic, as a disappointing financial report for the last quarter and...
The European Central Bank is widely anticipated to implement another 25 basis point rate cut today, which would lower the deposit rate to 2.00%. This would...
10:00 AM BST, Euro Zone - Producer Price Inflation index for June: YoY: 0.7%, forecast 1.2%, previosuly 1.9% MoM:...
The EURUSD exchange rate returned above 1.14 yesterday in response to surprisingly weak macroeconomic data from the U.S. The euro's appreciation in...
In addition to macroeconomic data, today will be rich in monetary policy events, which could lead to increased volatility in the FX market. Before the...
Volatility on Wall Street remained limited yesterday, as investors refrained from risky moves ahead of today’s employment data release (NFP)....
U.S. private sector employment below expectations Private sector employment rose by just 37,000 in May reaching its lowest figure in more than two...
US500 index is trading in an upward trend. However looking at the H1 interval, the price entered a local consolidation recently. This consolidation formed...
The price of the German DE40 index continues its upward movement today. Recent two D1 candles are hammer formations. Although these types of formations...
Investors on Wall Street are cautiously optimistic, reacting to a mix of weaker-than-expected economic data and renewed hopes for two interest rate cuts...
03:30 PM BST, United States - EIA Data: Crude Oil Inventories: actual -4.304M; forecast -2.900M; previous -2.795M; Gasoline...
The selected country of residence is not operated. Please choose a different country.
Changing the language affects the change of regulator