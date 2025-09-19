People's Bank of China cuts reserve requirement ratio
Recent media speculation has been confirmed today with an announcement from People's Bank of China. Chinese central bank decided to lower reserve requirement...
The most significant event of the month is behind us: the Fed has finally decided on its first interest rate cut this year. Today is also a "Triple Witching Day," when futures and options contracts on stocks and indices expire, which naturally signals the end of the quarter. This period can...
BOJ kept the policy rate at 0.50% in a 7–2 split; Hajime Takata and Naoki Tamura voted for a hike to 0.75%. A new step toward normalization: BOJ will begin selling its ETF (and J-REIT) holdings, with guidelines of ~¥620bn/year for ETFs, equivalent to about 0.05% of daily trading...
Micron Technologies is one of the world’s leading manufacturers of semiconductor memory and technology solutions for a wide range of applications, from personal computers and data centers to mobile devices and the automotive sector. The company was founded in 1978 and has since consistently developed...
Revision of German GDP report for Q3 2022 turned out to be a positive surprise with data being revised higher. German growth reached 0.4% QoQ in Q3 2022,...
European indices set for higher opening German Q3 GDP revised higher Shorter US session due to Thanksgiving European stock...
Indices from Asia-Pacific traded mixed today. Nikkei dropped 0.3%, Kospi and Nifty 50 moved 0.1% lower and S&P/ASX 200 gained 0.2%. Indices from...
European indices extended gains for a third session Thursday, with DAX added 0.78% to 14,547, the highest since June 7th after the latest data showed...
NATGAS prices pulled further away from a 9-week high of $8.20 USD hit in the previous session on a smaller-than-expected draw in inventories last week...
Cash session on Wall Street did not take place today as investors from the US are celebrating Thanksgiving day, however futures markets will continue to...
Isabel Schnabel from the European Central Bank commented on the current monetary policy of the euro area: The price pressure is unlikely to ease...
US traders are off in observance of the Thanksgiving Day holiday, but that does not stop the forex market. Greenback continues to weaken almost against...
US500 Let’s start today’s analysis with US500which managed to break above psychological resistance at 4000 pts which now acts as the...
The Christmas season and the so-called "Santa Claus Rally" suggest that during this time, companies likely to earn above-average profits...
Thursday's trading session on European markets brings better investor sentiment. The DE30 is trading above the 14,500 point barrier and is being pulled...
Minutes from the latest ECB meeting have just been released, but did not trigger any major moves on markets. Key takeaways: ECB...
The mood of the cryptocurrency market improved yesterday amid a positive index reaction to the FOMC minutes and news from Genesis Capital, which confirmed...
The German leading index is heading for the June high. W1 chart The DE30 is up 0.85% on Thursday, testing the 61.8% retracement of the downward movement...
Central Bank of the Republic of Turkey (CBRT) announced a monetary policy decision at 11:00 am GMT. There was no surprise. One-week repo rate, the main...
GBPUSD is one the rise today. While the pair is mostly supported by weakening US dollar, some GBP bidding could be spotted recently. As a result, the pair...
FOMC minutes released yesterday in the evening were seen as dovish as they included mention that a number of Fed members saw it as appropriate to slow...
Riksbank announced its monetary policy decision today at 8:30 am GMT. The Swedish central bank was expected to deliver a 75 basis point rate hike, to 2.50%....
European index futures point to slightly higher opening ECB minutes, rate decision from Riksbank and CBRT US Thanksgiving holiday Futures...
