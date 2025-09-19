Morning wrap (24.11.2022)
US indices finished yesterday's trading higher. S&P 500 gained 0.59%, Dow Jones moved 0.28% higher and Nasdaq added 0.99%. Russell 2000 traded...
CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 76% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you understand how CFDs work and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money
Market news
The most significant event of the month is behind us: the Fed has finally decided on its first interest rate cut this year. Today is also a "Triple Witching Day," when futures and options contracts on stocks and indices expire, which naturally signals the end of the quarter. This period can...
More
BOJ kept the policy rate at 0.50% in a 7–2 split; Hajime Takata and Naoki Tamura voted for a hike to 0.75%. A new step toward normalization: BOJ will begin selling its ETF (and J-REIT) holdings, with guidelines of ~¥620bn/year for ETFs, equivalent to about 0.05% of daily trading...
More
Micron Technologies is one of the world’s leading manufacturers of semiconductor memory and technology solutions for a wide range of applications, from personal computers and data centers to mobile devices and the automotive sector. The company was founded in 1978 and has since consistently developed...
More
US indices finished yesterday's trading higher. S&P 500 gained 0.59%, Dow Jones moved 0.28% higher and Nasdaq added 0.99%. Russell 2000 traded...
European indices finished today's session slightly higher as fresh PMI figures showed the Eurozone economic contraction eased in November and price...
Minutes from latest FOMC meeting has just been released. The publication was perceived as dovish triggered moves on the markets. ...
Mario Centeno, a member of the Governing Council of the European Central Bank dovishly commented today on monetary policy in the Eurozone: Centeno...
Nordstrom (JWN.US) stock is trading 5.05 lower despite the fact that the luxury department store chain beat top and bottom line estimates for its latest...
The US Energy Information Administration reported today that domestic supplies of natural gas decreased by 80 billion cubic feet for the week ended November...
Despite concerns about the return of China's Covid Zero policy, which could hit Tesla's (TSLA.US) factories, shares of Elon Musk's flagship...
Publication of report from the US Department of Energy failed to trigger big moves on the oil market. Crude inventories fell more than expected...
The S&P Global US Manufacturing PMI fell to 47.6 in November from 50.4 in October, well below market forecasts of 50.0 flash estimates...
US indices launched today's cash trading in mixed moods US30 bounced off support Deere (DE.US) surges on upbeat quarterly results Three...
Reuters reported, that German governemnt plans to introduce a 33% tax on windfall profits for energy companies. Shares of German energy companies dived...
Investors returned to the cryptocurrency market contributing to double-digit gains for some projects and giving hope for a renewed 'retest' of...
The number of Americans filling for unemployment benefits was 0.240 million in the week ended November 19, compared to 0.222 million reported...
Wednesday's trading session on European markets brings moderate declines in indices. The DE30 is trading below yesterday's opening levels. The...
Oil slumps in European trade today on reports that the European Union is considering setting a price cap on Russian oil in the $65-70 per barrel range....
FOMC minutes is a key release of the day and the document will be published at 7:00 pm GMT. Policy statement that was released after the latest FOMC meeting...
Flash UK PMI indices for November were released today at 9:30 am GMT. Market expected both indices to remain in contraction territory (below 50 points)...
French and German flash PMI indices for November were released today at 8:15 am GMT and 8:30 am GMT, respectively. French release came in mixed - while...
European indices set for slightly higher opening FOMC minutes to be released at 7:00 pm GMT Flash PMIs for November from Europe and...
US indices traded higher yesterday with all major Wall Street benchmarks gaining over 1%. S&P 500 and Nasdaq gained 1.36% each, Dow Jones moved...
The selected country of residence is not operated. Please choose a different country.
Changing the language affects the change of regulator