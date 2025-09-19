Daily summary: US stocks rise ahead of tomorrow’s FED minutes
European indices finished today's session higher on Tuesday, with DAX also rising above 14,430, the highest since early June. Oil and gas...
CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 76% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you understand how CFDs work and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money
Market news
The most significant event of the month is behind us: the Fed has finally decided on its first interest rate cut this year. Today is also a "Triple Witching Day," when futures and options contracts on stocks and indices expire, which naturally signals the end of the quarter. This period can...
More
BOJ kept the policy rate at 0.50% in a 7–2 split; Hajime Takata and Naoki Tamura voted for a hike to 0.75%. A new step toward normalization: BOJ will begin selling its ETF (and J-REIT) holdings, with guidelines of ~¥620bn/year for ETFs, equivalent to about 0.05% of daily trading...
More
Micron Technologies is one of the world’s leading manufacturers of semiconductor memory and technology solutions for a wide range of applications, from personal computers and data centers to mobile devices and the automotive sector. The company was founded in 1978 and has since consistently developed...
More
European indices finished today's session higher on Tuesday, with DAX also rising above 14,430, the highest since early June. Oil and gas...
Zoom (ZM.US) stock managed to erase some of the premarket losses however is still trading 5.0% lower after the video-conferencing platform cut its annual...
The increasing amount of digital data being produced, trends of remote work using new technologies and optimization of enterprise costs are driving more...
Oil prices rose around 2.0% on Tuesday as WSJ reported that the G7 and the EU plan to introduce a cap on Russian oil prices tomorrow, in order to punish...
The Leak agency has reported that Mark Zuckerberg may step down as CEO of Meta next year, an unofficial source said. According to the article, Zuckerberg...
The European Commission proposed a cap on gas prices of €275/MWh. EU Energy Chief Simson emphasized that this mechanism is not a silver bullet for...
The Wall Street Journal reports that crypto-billionaire Justin Sun, creator of the TRON blockchain, is still considering a deal with FTX and has indicated...
US indices launched today's cash trading in mixed moods US30 bounced off support Dollar Tree (DLTR.US) plunges despite upbeat quarterly results Three...
Best Buy (BBY.US) stock jumped more than 7.0% before the opening bell , after the consumer electronics and appliances retailer posted upbeat results...
Canada retail sales data for September was released at 1:30 pm GMT. Report came in line with expectations and did not trigger any major...
Hungarian Central Bank left its benchmark interest rate unchanged at the effective lower bound of 13.00 %, as widely expected. Desposit interesr...
The Chinese city of Shanghai will tighten Covidian restrictions for people entering the city starting November 24. At this point, markets have not overreacted...
Tuesday's trading session on European markets brings slightly better sentiment. The DE30 is trading close to yesterday's closes and remains in...
Oil Wall Street Journal reported on Monday that OPEC+ is considering a 500 thousand barrels per day increase in oil production, sending oil price...
As of November, the early electric and natural gas company NiSource Inc. (NI.US) released its third-quarter 2022 results. As is the case with most utility...
Bitcoin is trying to defend key support near $15,500. Cryptocurrencies came under pressure again amid reports from Bloomberg, which citing its sources...
A recent recovery move on USDCAD has run into an obstacle. Pair tested the resistance zone ranging below the 1.3500 mark yesterday but failed to break...
European indices set for flat opening Canadian retail sales for October, API report on US oil inventories Speeches from 3 Fed and...
US indices finished yesterday's trading lower with tech shares underperforming. S&P 500 dropped 0.39%, Dow Jones moved 0.13% lower and Nasdaq...
Majority of European indexes finished today's session slightly below the flatline, dragged down by poor performance of mining and oil sectors. China...
The selected country of residence is not operated. Please choose a different country.
Changing the language affects the change of regulator