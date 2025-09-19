DraftKings stock tumbles nearly 10.0% after alleged data breach
DraftKings (DKNG.US) stock plunged over 9.5% on Monday after some users of the sports betting company were hacked and funds were removed from their accounts. Sports...
The most significant event of the month is behind us: the Fed has finally decided on its first interest rate cut this year. Today is also a "Triple Witching Day," when futures and options contracts on stocks and indices expire, which naturally signals the end of the quarter. This period can...
BOJ kept the policy rate at 0.50% in a 7–2 split; Hajime Takata and Naoki Tamura voted for a hike to 0.75%. A new step toward normalization: BOJ will begin selling its ETF (and J-REIT) holdings, with guidelines of ~¥620bn/year for ETFs, equivalent to about 0.05% of daily trading...
Micron Technologies is one of the world’s leading manufacturers of semiconductor memory and technology solutions for a wide range of applications, from personal computers and data centers to mobile devices and the automotive sector. The company was founded in 1978 and has since consistently developed...
Oil prices launched a massive recovery move after Saudi officials denied earlier WSJ reports regarding increasing OPEC+ oil output. Saudi Energy Minister...
NATGAS price jumped over 6% higher on Monday, extending last week’s 7% rally as forecasts of an early start to colder winter weather ramped up demand...
US indices launched today's cash trading lower US30 tests major support JD.com (JD.US) plunges on China Covid concerns Three major Wall...
OIL.WTI price fell nearly 4.0% on Monday after WSJ reported that OPEC reportedly is considering increasing production by up to 500,000 b/d. The OPEC+ meeting...
Disney (DIS.US) shares jumped nearly 9.0% before the opening bell after the weekend announcement that former Chairman and CEO Bob Iger is returning as...
The first trading session on European markets this week brings mixed sentiment. The DE30 is trading below the dash and remains in the region of the peaks...
The euro has been recovering against the US dollar over the last few weeks, however, there are some signs that there is still some bearish pressure. EUR/USD...
Cryptocurrencies are recording a weak start to the week, with bitcoin retreating back to the $16,000 area amid growing concerns about the domino effect...
EURUSD is having a big week ahead. The pair will have plenty of chances and opportunities to move on including FOMC minutes (Wednesday, 7:00 pm GMT), ECB...
European indices set to open little changed German PPI with a massive drop in October 2022 RBNZ rate decision, FOMC and ECB minutes...
Indices from Asia-Pacific traded lower during the first stock market session of a new week. S&P/ASX 200 dropped 0.2%, Kospi traded 1.0% lower...
European indices finished today’s session higher, with DAX 40 index jumped over 1% driven by gains among utilities and energy stocks, while adding...
Foot Locker (FL.US) stock rose sharply on Friday after the apparel and footwear retailer reported better than expected quarterly figures and lifted its...
Oil prices extended downward move on Friday as a weakening demand outlook overshadowed supply-side concerns. China reportedly asked the Saudis to ship...
Next week will be a shorter one, at least in terms of market liquidity, as US markets and traders will be off for Thursday and Friday to celebrate Thanksgiving....
FED Collins shared relatively hawkish comments with the market: Inflation expectations are reasonably well anchored 75 bp rate hike remain...
The world's largest cryptocurrency exchange Binance at the end of the week registered a record daily inflow of BTC in its history, suggesting that...
Although cryptocurrencies are under pressure, the main trends of 'seasonality' of speculative growth in the industry still apply. In this regard,...
US indices launched today's cash trading higher US500 below key resistance JD.com (JD.US) surges on better than expected earnings Three...
