Companies that have a chance to profit from the FIFA World Cup
The FIFA Qatar 2022 World Cup is scheduled to run from November 20 to December 18 this year. In the stadiums and in front of TVs we will be accompanied...
CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 76% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you understand how CFDs work and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money
Market news
The most significant event of the month is behind us: the Fed has finally decided on its first interest rate cut this year. Today is also a "Triple Witching Day," when futures and options contracts on stocks and indices expire, which naturally signals the end of the quarter. This period can...
More
BOJ kept the policy rate at 0.50% in a 7–2 split; Hajime Takata and Naoki Tamura voted for a hike to 0.75%. A new step toward normalization: BOJ will begin selling its ETF (and J-REIT) holdings, with guidelines of ~¥620bn/year for ETFs, equivalent to about 0.05% of daily trading...
More
Micron Technologies is one of the world’s leading manufacturers of semiconductor memory and technology solutions for a wide range of applications, from personal computers and data centers to mobile devices and the automotive sector. The company was founded in 1978 and has since consistently developed...
More
The FIFA Qatar 2022 World Cup is scheduled to run from November 20 to December 18 this year. In the stadiums and in front of TVs we will be accompanied...
Producer prices in Canada rose sharply to 2.4% MoM in October, from flat reading in September and against market expectations of a 0.4%...
Gap (GPS.US) shares jumped more than 8% before the opening bell after the clothing and accessories retailer posted solid results for the third...
The last trading session on European markets this week brings better sentiment. The DE30 is trading above the dash and back to the tops of the consolidation...
EURUSD recovered from earlier losses and swung to a daily gain. Main currency pair was supported by a speech from ECB President Lagarde. Lagarde said that...
Oil took a beating yesterday, dropping over 3% on persisting fears that global economy is heading for a recession that will result in demand destruction....
European indices set for slightly higher opening Speeches from Fed and ECB members UK retail sales drop less than expected in October European...
US indices finished yesterday's trading slightly lower following hawkish comments from Fed members. S&P 500 dropped 0.31%, Dow Jones moved...
European indices finished today's session mostly lower , with German Dax being the exception, boosted by a 7% jump in Siemens which posted...
Macy’s (M.US) stock jumped more than 13.0% on Wednesday after the upscale department store chain posted better-than-expected Q3 profit and revenue...
Nickel futures fell over 7.0% on Thursday, extending a 9% slump in the previous session after the London Metal Exchange (LME) said on Wednesday that the...
OIL.WTI price dropped more than 3.0%, extending yesterday's losses as demand concerns resurfaced as geopolitical tensions eased. NATO announced...
Today is full of speeches by Fed bankers. After James Bullard, it was time for comments from Loretta Mester, head of the Cleveland Federal Reserve. Mester...
The US Energy Information Administration reported today that domestic supplies of natural gas increased by 64 billion cubic feet for the week ended November...
US indices launched today's cash trading lower Hawkish comment from FED Bullard weigh on market sentiment Kohl’s (KSS.US) stock...
Cryptocurrencies are clearly struggling to recover from recent declines, raising fears of another wave of sell-offs. Bitcoins are being withdrawn en masse...
St.Louis Federal Reserve chief James Bullard today shared his comments on monetary policy and the US economy: Bullard suggested that the Fed's...
The number of Americans filling for unemployment benefits was 0.222 million in the week ended November 12, compared to 0.225 million reported in...
SOLANA cryptocurrency fell nearly 5% during today's session and the pace of decline is accelerating after crypto exchanges Binance and OKX announced...
Pressure is mounting, short-term supports have been broken. D1 chart The DE30 is weakening this week. After a six-week rally, a correction may be...
The selected country of residence is not operated. Please choose a different country.
Changing the language affects the change of regulator