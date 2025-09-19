Platinum breaks below $1000 per ounce
Platinum futures plunged below psychological $1,000 level as top consumer China continued to grapple with rising Covid cases which made the possibility...
Market news
The most significant event of the month is behind us: the Fed has finally decided on its first interest rate cut this year. Today is also a "Triple Witching Day," when futures and options contracts on stocks and indices expire, which naturally signals the end of the quarter. This period can...
BOJ kept the policy rate at 0.50% in a 7–2 split; Hajime Takata and Naoki Tamura voted for a hike to 0.75%. A new step toward normalization: BOJ will begin selling its ETF (and J-REIT) holdings, with guidelines of ~¥620bn/year for ETFs, equivalent to about 0.05% of daily trading...
Micron Technologies is one of the world’s leading manufacturers of semiconductor memory and technology solutions for a wide range of applications, from personal computers and data centers to mobile devices and the automotive sector. The company was founded in 1978 and has since consistently developed...
UK Chancellor of the Exchequer Jeremy Hunt delivered an Autumn budget statement today at 11:30 am GMT in the UK House of Commons. Hunt said that the plan...
With increasingly loud announcements of a looming recession on the one hand, and hopes of falling inflation giving the Fed a chance for a pivot on the...
Nvidia (NVDA.US) trades slightly higher in the premarket trading, following the release of an earnings report for fiscal Q3 (August-October period). Report...
Thursday's trading session on European markets brings mixed sentiment. The DE30 is trading just above the dash. Investors' attention today is focused...
Ukraine's infrastructure minister announced that Black Sea grain exports deal, brokered between Ukraine and Russia by Turkey and the United Nations,...
European indices set for higher opening Revision of European CPI data, second-tier releases from the US 4 Fed members scheduled to...
US indices finished yesterday's trading lower. S&P 500 dropped 0.83%, Dow Jones moved 0.12% lower and Nasdaq slumped 1.54%. Russell 2000...
European indices finished today's session lower, snapping a four-day winning streak, with German DAX dropped 1.0%, led by an over 6% loss in Mercedes...
The dollar strengthened slightly against the euro after Bloomberg sources at the European Central Bank indicated that policymakers will...
Shares of Carvana (CVNA.US), until recently still the fastest growing used car sales platform in the US, are under pressure today, losing nearly 13%. The...
Carnival (CCL.US) shares fell over 13.0% on Wednesday after the cruise line operator plans to increase the debt again. Company announced a $1 billion convertible...
USDIDX Let’s start our analysis from the USD index chart (USDIDX). One can notice on the D1 interval, we can see that the index continues to move...
San Francisco Fed President Mary C. Daly gave an interview to CNBC television today in which she commented on the situation in the US: According...
Publication of report from the US Department of Energy caused some moves on the oil market. Crude inventories fell more than expected while gasoline...
US indices launched today's cash trading slightly lower US retail sales well above expectations Target (TGT.US) stock plunges on weak financial...
The share price of Advance Auto Parts (AAP.US), a leading provider of used car parts and service in the U.S., fell 15% today after opening the session...
Industrial production in the US decreased to -0.10 % in October, after downwardly revised 0.1% MoM decline in September and missing market consensus...
Canadian CPI inflation data for October was released today at 1:30 pm GMT. Market expected headline price growth to remain unchanged at 6.9% YoY and actual...
US retail sales data for October was released at 1:30 pm GMT. Report turned out to be better than but it did not trigger any major moves...
