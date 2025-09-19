Cryptocurrencies under pressure again. Institutions remain bearish 📉
The price of the major cryptocurrency has been receiving a narrow range between $16,000 and $17,000 for several days, signaling an imminent, renewed spike...
The most significant event of the month is behind us: the Fed has finally decided on its first interest rate cut this year. Today is also a "Triple Witching Day," when futures and options contracts on stocks and indices expire, which naturally signals the end of the quarter. This period can...
BOJ kept the policy rate at 0.50% in a 7–2 split; Hajime Takata and Naoki Tamura voted for a hike to 0.75%. A new step toward normalization: BOJ will begin selling its ETF (and J-REIT) holdings, with guidelines of ~¥620bn/year for ETFs, equivalent to about 0.05% of daily trading...
Micron Technologies is one of the world’s leading manufacturers of semiconductor memory and technology solutions for a wide range of applications, from personal computers and data centers to mobile devices and the automotive sector. The company was founded in 1978 and has since consistently developed...
Wednesday's trading session on European markets brings mixed sentiment. The DE30 is trading lower and pricing in yesterday's geopolitical concerns...
Target Corporation (TGT.US), one of large US retailers, reported earnings for fiscal Q3 2023 today ahead of the Wall Street session open today. While the...
Economic calendar for the European trading session today is very light. A key macro release was UK CPI reading for October that was released at 7:00 am...
Oil jumped yesterday after news hit the market that Russian rockets overshot the territory of Ukraine and hit a village in Poland, a NATO member. So far,...
European indices set to open more or less flat Emergency meeting of NATO ambassadors US retail sales data for October due at 1:30...
US indices finished yesterday's session higher following a jump triggered by lower-than-expected US PPI reading for October. However, part of...
European indices extended gains into a fourth day on Tuesday, with German Dax up 0.46% as gains in technology sector outpaced poor performance of telecoms....
Russia's Defence Ministry described statements by Polish media and officials about Russian missiles hitting Polish territory as a deliberate provocation...
According to the Ukrainian side, oil supplies through the Druzhba pipeline to Hungary, the Czech Republic and Slovakia have been suspended due to the drop...
During rocket attacks on Ukraine, one of the rockets hit Poland and caused damage to property and the death of two people, according to unconfirmed media...
A moment ago, the WSJ reported that the BlockFI exchange is preparing for a possible bankruptcy due to the latest wave of negative factors in the crypto...
Netflix (NFLX.US) shares jumped over 3.5% on Tuesday after Bank of America upgraded its stance on the media giant all the way to ‘buy’ from...
The Producer Price Index for final demand in the US increased by only 0.2% MoM in October, the same as a downwardly revised 0.2% increase in September...
The cryptocurrency industry has been rocked by reports of Wall Street partnering with the New York Fed to test digital currencies. The Federal Reserve...
The US dollar managed to erase most of the losses which occurred after the publication of the PPI report, which may indicate that markets reacted too optimistically...
WalMart (WMT.US) shares are gaining nearly 15% after the company soundly beat earnings estimates and raised forecasts. Management told investors of a $20...
US indices launched today's cash trading sharply higher US PPI well below expectations Walmart (WMT.US) stock surges on upbeat quarterly figures Three...
US dollar continues to weaken ahead of the North American session as fresh PPI data and recent dovish comments from Fed Vice Chair Lael Brainard and Fed...
Producer Prices in the US decreased to 8.0%YoY in October from 8.5% in the previous month and below market expectations of 8.3%. Core PPI decreased...
