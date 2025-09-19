USDJPY recorded sharpest correction since the pandemic
USDJPY is the most sensitive pair when it comes to US interest rate issues as it offers the largest opportunity to carry trade. That is why a significant...
CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 76% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you understand how CFDs work and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money
Market news
The most significant event of the month is behind us: the Fed has finally decided on its first interest rate cut this year. Today is also a "Triple Witching Day," when futures and options contracts on stocks and indices expire, which naturally signals the end of the quarter. This period can...
More
BOJ kept the policy rate at 0.50% in a 7–2 split; Hajime Takata and Naoki Tamura voted for a hike to 0.75%. A new step toward normalization: BOJ will begin selling its ETF (and J-REIT) holdings, with guidelines of ~¥620bn/year for ETFs, equivalent to about 0.05% of daily trading...
More
Micron Technologies is one of the world’s leading manufacturers of semiconductor memory and technology solutions for a wide range of applications, from personal computers and data centers to mobile devices and the automotive sector. The company was founded in 1978 and has since consistently developed...
More
USDJPY is the most sensitive pair when it comes to US interest rate issues as it offers the largest opportunity to carry trade. That is why a significant...
A good compromise is when both parties are dissatisfied Two days after the US midterm election, Americans are still not 100% sure who will take over...
Today's US inflation report completely reversed market sentiment and provided fuel for bulls. The Dow Jones is trading 2.6% higher, while the...
The US Energy Information Administration reported today that domestic supplies of natural increased by 79 billion cubic feet for the week ended November...
US indices launched today's cash trading sharply higher US CPI fell sharply in October AstraZeneca (AZN.US) stock surges on upbeat quarterly...
Tesla shares gain 3,3% after market open, thanks to a lower-than-expected US inflation reading. SEC documents on November 8 indicated that Elon Musk disposed...
Cryptocurrency Polygon, which recently reported a deal with Meta Platforms, is rebounding nearly 32% after a lower US CPI inflation reading weakened the...
The German benchmark index continues its rally. D1 chart The DE30 broke through the August high shortly after the US inflation data for October,...
The widely watched US CPI inflation for October has just been released and unexpectedly showed a massive deceleration in price growth in October. The annual...
Headline inflation dropped to 7.7% YoY in October vs expected 8.0% YoY. That is a rapid decrease compared to 8.2% YoY print last month. Core...
This night for cryptocurrencies was certainly not a successful one. On the wave of comments from Binance, which sharply backed out of the FTX acquisition,...
The latest CPI report from the United States showed deceleration in price growth but it still came above market expectations. Moreover, core CPI inflation...
Thursday's session on European markets brings slightly better investor sentiment. Today, investors' attention is focused on the CPI inflation report...
Cryptocurrencies have faced the prospect of another wave of bankruptcies. The mounting problems of FTX, one of the largest cryptocurrency exchanges, caused...
Rivian Automotive (RIVN.US) reported earnings for Q3 2022 yesterday after the close of the Wall Street session. While the US electric vehicle manufacturer...
Release of the US CPI report for October at 1:30 pm GMT is a key macro event of the day. Price stability and the labor market are main points of focus...
European indices set for more or less flat opening US CPI report for October due at 1:30 pm GMT Cryptocurrencies launch a recovery...
US indices finished yesterday's trading lower, snapping a three-day winning streak. S&P 500 dropped 2.08%, Dow Jones moved 1.95% lower and...
European indices finished today's session in mixed moods, with DAX down 0.16%, while both IBEX 35 and FTSE MIB added 0.52% and 0.36% respectively....
AMC Entertainment (AMC.US) shares fell sharply during today's session even despite the fact that theater chain posted better than expected quarterly...
The selected country of residence is not operated. Please choose a different country.
Changing the language affects the change of regulator