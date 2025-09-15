BREAKING: US Services ISM weaker than expected 📉US100 loses
US ISM Services PMI Actual 49.9 (Forecast 52, Previous 51.6) New Orders: 46.4 (Forecast 51.6, Previous 52.3) Employment: 50.7 (Forecast...
Bitcoin hovers around $115,000, holding on to recent gains as the week begins. The sentiment weakened slightly after Nasdaq and S&P 500 futures dipped on reports of an antitrust investigation into Nvidia. Ethereum is down more than 2.5%, falling to $4,500. The U.S. dollar is weakening, but...
Micron is up 10% today to $153 per share after Citi raised its price target to $175 (from $150). The upcycle in the memory market remains intact thanks to high barriers to entry, thus limited supply, and stronger-than-expected demand — especially from data centers and AI. Micron will report...
Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE), headquartered in Houston, Texas, is one of the key players in the enterprise technology solutions market. The company was established in 2015 following the split of the original Hewlett-Packard company, which allowed it to focus on delivering advanced IT products and...
02:45 PM BST, Canada - BoC Interest Rate Decision for July: actual 2.75%; forecast 2.75%; previous 2.75%; BoC...
United States - Employment Data for May: ADP Nonfarm Employment Change: Actual: 37K; Forecast 111K; Previous 62K; Negative...
Futures on U.S. indices are posting slight gains today, while positive sentiment from Wall Street is spilling over into European markets. The market...
Arabica Coffee Futures (COFFEE) are rising nearly 1.5% today, following a record-breaking sell-off that has lasted for years. Since April 11, coffee...
The ADP private sector employment report for May 2025 is expected to show an increase of 110,000 jobs, up from a 62,000 gain in April; Currently,...
Today we received the Q1 2025 GDP report for Australia. The data came in slightly below market expectations, both on a quarterly and annual basis. In response,...
Among today’s key macroeconomic releases are the U.S. labor market report — ADP, the PMI and ISM services data, as well as the interest rate...
Indices from the Asia-Pacific region are trading higher in the range of 0.00–1.20%. The biggest gains are observed on Chinese indices,...
U.S. indices end the day in positive territory despite an uncertain cash session open. At the time of publication, the biggest gains are seen in...
U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, speaking at the summit in Zurich, stated that China must decide whether it wants to be a credible partner on the...
Sentiment on the U.S. stock market is mixed. Investors are waiting for more information regarding trade negotiations and labor market reports later this...
03:00 PM BST, United States - JOLTS Job Openings for April: actual 7.391M; forecast 7.110M; previous 7.200M; 03:00 PM BST, United...
Oil: Over the past weekend, there were a series of mutual attacks between Ukraine and Russia, which is increasing geopolitical risk and supporting...
Hims & Hers (HIMS.US) is up more than 6% in pre-market trading today following news of its planned acquisition of the European platform, ZAVA. The...
British Prime Minister Keir Starmer has announced a review of UK defence spending that aims to bring the UK’s armed forces into a ‘war-ready’...
On April 3rd, there was a double-digit sell-off on the Hang Seng China Enterprises Index, triggered by the imposition of mutual tariffs by the United States...
Preliminary CPI for May: 1.9% YoY (Forecast 2,0% YoY; Previous 2,2% YoY Monthly CPI: 0.0% MoM (Previous: 0.6% MoM) Core CPI 2.3% YoY (Forecast: 2.5%...
European indices saw a positive start, but gains have been pared back within the first few minutes of trading. Only a handful of companies in...
CPI rate for May: -0,1% YoY (Forecast: -0,1% YoY and previous: 0,0% YoY) CPI monthly: 0,1% MoM (Forceast 0,1% MoM and previous 0,0% MoM) Swiss CPI...
