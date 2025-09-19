USDIDX bounces off recent lows
The dollar index jumped above 110 mark, recovering from a seven-week low of 109.25 in the previous session, as investors tracked the results of a tighter-than-expected...
CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 76% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you understand how CFDs work and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money
Market news
The most significant event of the month is behind us: the Fed has finally decided on its first interest rate cut this year. Today is also a "Triple Witching Day," when futures and options contracts on stocks and indices expire, which naturally signals the end of the quarter. This period can...
More
BOJ kept the policy rate at 0.50% in a 7–2 split; Hajime Takata and Naoki Tamura voted for a hike to 0.75%. A new step toward normalization: BOJ will begin selling its ETF (and J-REIT) holdings, with guidelines of ~¥620bn/year for ETFs, equivalent to about 0.05% of daily trading...
More
Micron Technologies is one of the world’s leading manufacturers of semiconductor memory and technology solutions for a wide range of applications, from personal computers and data centers to mobile devices and the automotive sector. The company was founded in 1978 and has since consistently developed...
More
The dollar index jumped above 110 mark, recovering from a seven-week low of 109.25 in the previous session, as investors tracked the results of a tighter-than-expected...
Crypto sell-off accelerated after arecent report from Coindesk suggested that Binance will not take over the rival exchange after an initial...
Publication of today's report from the US Department of Energy failed to trigger big moves on the oil market. Crude inventories jumped...
The crash of the cryptocurrency market has caused extraordinary investor activity. Almost all altcoins are losing although the eyes of traders are directed...
US indices launched today's cash trading lower Control over Congress remain unclear Disney (DIS.US) stock plunges on weak quarterly results MicroStrategy...
Shares of Robinhood (HOOD.US), a company that offers a popular cryptocurrency trading platform, lost 20% yesterday and are trading lower today before the...
Disney (DIS.US) shares are losing ahead of the Wall Street open amid lower-than-expected revenue from key business segments, rising costs and lowered forecasts....
Wednesday's session on European markets brings mixed sentiment among investors. Today, investors' attention is focused on the Midterms results...
The votes are still being counted, but we are already seeing a very interesting clash for seats in the Senate and the House of Representatives. It turns...
Meta Platforms (META.US) is trading over 3% higher in premarket today after confirming earlier reports on massive lay-offs. Shares of the company gained...
FedEx (FDX.US), a US courier and logistics company, warned about deteriorating demand outlook yesterday. Mike Lenz, company's CFO, said that the company...
The cryptocurrency market reacted with panic to collapse of one of the largest cryptocurrency exchanges, FTX. FTX owner Sam Bankman-Fried's...
Early results from US midterm elections suggest that Republicans will get control over the House while Democrats will have control over the Senate. Such...
European indices set to open little changed Democrats seen retaining control over Senate, Republicans to take House Earnings reports...
US indices finished yesterday's trading higher. It was the third consecutive day of gains on Wall Street. S&P 500 gained 0.56%, Dow Jones...
The mid-term election in the US will take place today with Republicans expected to take over both houses of Congress. Statistically, after the...
Upbeat sentiment caused by news that news that Binance will acquire FTX to cover a liquidity crunch at the latter did not last very long. Binance Chief...
Take-Two Interactive (TTWO.US) lost over 10.0% during today's session after the videogame lowered its financial outlook for the year. Company's...
Today, Americans will be heading the polls in order to choose their candidates for Congress and local authorities. Of course, the most intense fight will...
BinanceCoin (BNB) cryptocurrency reacted euphorically to reports that Binance absorbed one of its main competitors, the FTX exchange: If the acquisition...
The selected country of residence is not operated. Please choose a different country.
Changing the language affects the change of regulator