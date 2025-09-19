BREAKING: Cryptocurrencies rebound in face of Binance and FTX pending agreement 📈
Alameda Research and FTX exchange owner, Sam Bankman-Fried reported on Twitter that the FTX has finally come to an agreement with Binance regarding...
Market news
The most significant event of the month is behind us: the Fed has finally decided on its first interest rate cut this year. Today is also a "Triple Witching Day," when futures and options contracts on stocks and indices expire, which naturally signals the end of the quarter. This period can...
BOJ kept the policy rate at 0.50% in a 7–2 split; Hajime Takata and Naoki Tamura voted for a hike to 0.75%. A new step toward normalization: BOJ will begin selling its ETF (and J-REIT) holdings, with guidelines of ~¥620bn/year for ETFs, equivalent to about 0.05% of daily trading...
Micron Technologies is one of the world’s leading manufacturers of semiconductor memory and technology solutions for a wide range of applications, from personal computers and data centers to mobile devices and the automotive sector. The company was founded in 1978 and has since consistently developed...
Major Wall Street indices rose on Tuesday as the market digested a slew of weak earnings reports and now await for the outcome of the US midterm elections...
The cryptocurrency market is experiencing mounting losses, and the oil to the fire has been provided by the news that the FTX exchange has halted withdrawals....
US indices launched today's cash trading higher Midterm election in the US TripAdvisor (TRIP.US) stock plunges on weak quarterly earnings Major...
Corn price dropped to the lowest level since the beginning of October on Tuesday after recent USDA data pointed to higher corn seedlings and plantation...
Activision Blizzard, Inc (ATVI.US) has released its Q3'22 results. Quarterly earnings per share (EPS) came in at $0.68 per share, beating the consensus...
Lyft (LYFT.US) disappointed analysts with the release of weaker third-quarter results and a loss to rival Uber: Revenues: $1.05 billion and (22% increase...
Oil In spite of a relatively high oil prices compared to previous local lows, it may seem that market is not fully pricing in incoming drop in...
Tuesday's session on stock markets brings indecision among investors. The German DAX (DE30) index is struggling today against its 200-day exponential...
The cryptocurrency market has been spooked by a systemic threat from FTX, after a Coindesk report pointed to security vulnerabilities at Alameda Research,...
At the close of Wall Street, The Walt Disney Company (DIS.US) management team is expected to release financial results covering the last quarter of the...
FTX coin is in freefall today, trading 17% lower at press time. While the coin has bounced off the daily, it continues to trade under pressure dragging...
Americans will go to the poll stations today to vote in midterms elections. Control over the Congress is in the game and pre-election surveys suggest that...
European indices set for flat opening US midterms elections to be held today European retail sales data, API report on oil European...
Wall Street indices finished yesterday's trading higher, led by Dow Jones. S&P 500 gained 0.96%, Nasdaq added 0.85% and Dow Jones moved 1.31%...
European indices finished today's session slightly higher with the German DAX rising 0.55% thanks to solid performance of travel shares,...
BioNTech (BNTX.US) stock erased early losses and rose over 1.0% on Monday even despite the fact that the biotechnology company reported a 43% decline...
The FTX cryptocurrency has suffered after comments from the Binance exchange and its owner Chanpeng Zhao. According to Popular CZ, most of the capital...
Cryptocurrencies are trying to maintain gains although Bitcoin and Ethereum are retreating from local peaks. The key event for risky assets will be Thursday's...
US indices launched today's cash trading mixed Meta (META.US) plans massive lay-offs Palantir Technologies (PLTR.US) stock plunges on mixed...
