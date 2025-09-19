Meta shares higher after WSJ layoffs speculations
Shares of Mark Zuckerberg's recently oversold company, Meta Platforms (META.US) are gaining nearly 4% today before the market open, thanks to news...
Market news
The most significant event of the month is behind us: the Fed has finally decided on its first interest rate cut this year. Today is also a "Triple Witching Day," when futures and options contracts on stocks and indices expire, which naturally signals the end of the quarter. This period can...
BOJ kept the policy rate at 0.50% in a 7–2 split; Hajime Takata and Naoki Tamura voted for a hike to 0.75%. A new step toward normalization: BOJ will begin selling its ETF (and J-REIT) holdings, with guidelines of ~¥620bn/year for ETFs, equivalent to about 0.05% of daily trading...
Micron Technologies is one of the world’s leading manufacturers of semiconductor memory and technology solutions for a wide range of applications, from personal computers and data centers to mobile devices and the automotive sector. The company was founded in 1978 and has since consistently developed...
In a recent government statement, Jeremy Hunt, the United Kingdom's secretary of the treasury, points out that savings and greater tax revenues will...
The first session on stock markets this week brings an improvement in investor sentiment. The German DAX index (DE30) is struggling today to break through...
The Litecoin cryptocurrency referred to by fans of digital assets as 'digital silver' has been doing much better than the market average of major...
We encourage you to familiarize yourself with our midterm election report, where we outline the key markets that can react to the results. As the...
Peak phase of the Wall Street earnings season for Q3 2022 is behind us but there are still some companies left to report their financials for third quarter....
US natural gas price (NATGAS) are trading over 7% higher this morning after launching today's trade with an over-8% bullish price gap. Price tested...
Spokesman for the Chinese health commission has reiterated China's commitment to a Covid-zero policy and vowed that the country will continue to take...
European indices set for slightly lower opening ECB Lagarde, Fed Collins and Mester to speak today Midterms elections and US CPI...
Indices from Asia-Pacific traded higher during the first session of a new week. Nikkei gained 1.2%, S&P/ASX 200 moved 0.6% higher and Kospi added...
During Friday's session, we could observe increased volatility on various asset classes, which was related to the prospect of lifting the covid...
DraftKings (DKNG.US) shares plunged over 27.0% on Friday despite the fact that the sports betting company raised its financial forecasts for 2022...
During Friday's session OIL.WTI price rose 4.5%, which is related to weakening of the US dollar and upbeat news from China. From a technical...
The Fed meeting as well as the US NFP report for October are already behind us but it does not mean that the next week will be in any way boring. Traders...
Significant improvement in market moods could be spotted during today's session as investors assessed a mixed US jobs report that may lead toward a...
Today's mixed data from the American labor market and speculation that Chinese authorities may ease strict Zero Covid policy caused euphoria among...
Puma's (PUM.DE) resigning CEO Bjorn Gulden is set to become the new head of its competitor Adidas (ADS.DE) at the end of the year - , German Manager...
US indices launched today's cash trading higher US economy added more than expected jobs in October Starbucks (SBUX.US) stock rallies on upbeat...
We observe a strongly opposite reaction to the initial one after the publication of data from the US labor market. The NFP showed an increase of 216,000,...
NFP report for October was a key macro event of the day and as it is usually the case, the Canadian jobs report was released simultaneously. As expected,...
