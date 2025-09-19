BREAKING: USD mixed after upbeat NFP data
Highly anticipated NFP report was released at 12:30 pm GMT and showed the US economy unexpectedly added 261 k jobs in October, compared to upwardly...
Market news
The most significant event of the month is behind us: the Fed has finally decided on its first interest rate cut this year. Today is also a "Triple Witching Day," when futures and options contracts on stocks and indices expire, which naturally signals the end of the quarter. This period can...
BOJ kept the policy rate at 0.50% in a 7–2 split; Hajime Takata and Naoki Tamura voted for a hike to 0.75%. A new step toward normalization: BOJ will begin selling its ETF (and J-REIT) holdings, with guidelines of ~¥620bn/year for ETFs, equivalent to about 0.05% of daily trading...
Micron Technologies is one of the world’s leading manufacturers of semiconductor memory and technology solutions for a wide range of applications, from personal computers and data centers to mobile devices and the automotive sector. The company was founded in 1978 and has since consistently developed...
Chinese indices rose sharply buoyed by renewed speculation over an imminent relaxation of China's COVID curbs. Recently, speculation about the lifting...
The last session in European markets this week brings an improvement in sentiment due to the possible lifting of part of China's Covidian tightening....
US jobs data for October (12:30 pm GMT) may provide some hints on what Fed will do at the end of the year. Fed made it clear that the labor market remains...
US dollar is weakening today and it is providing a boost for precious metals. Gold bounced off the $1,620 support zone yesterday for the third time since...
European indices set for higher opening Jobs data from the United States and Canada Final services PMIs from Europe Futures...
US indices deepened post-FOMC declines yesterday and finished another session lower. S&P 500 dropped 1.06%, Dow Jones moved 0.46% lower and Nasdaq...
European indices extended losses into a second day, with DAX down 0.95% led by losses in auto stocks after carmaker BMW warned that higher interest...
The bullish momentum of cryptocurrencies weakened yesterday after, Jerome Powell communicated that the Fed is still determined to raise interest rates,...
Gold prices fell further on Thursday, closing in on the lowest level since March 2020, after a hawkish Fed sent the dollar higher. During today’s...
Etsy (ETSY.US) shares jumped over 15.0% on Thursday after the online crafts marketplace posted solid quarterly results, saying its business remained strong...
Meta Platforms (META.US) shares settled below $90 today. The company is being dragged down by rising development and research spending on virtual reality...
Virgin Galactic (SPCE.US), which intends to offer suborbital space tourism services, has shared new agreements with investors, Axiom Space, Qarbon Aerospace...
The US Energy Information Administration reported today that domestic supplies of natural gas increased by 107 billion cubic feet for the week ended October...
The ISM Services PMI for the US fell to 54.4 in October from 56.7 in the previous month, below analysts’ expectations of 55.4. “Supplier...
Shares of vaccine maker Moderna (MRNA.US) are losing nearly 10% today after Wall Street opened amid weaker third-quarter results and lowered forecasts...
US indices launched today's cash trading lower US500 broke below major support Moderna (MRNA.US) stock plunges on weak earnings Major Wall...
The future in semiconductor manufacturing, or better"a pigeon on the roof than a sparrow in the hand." AMD (AMD.US) shares rose as much as...
In this article, You will find: What are midterm elections? Key issues for Americans Expectations regarding election results Will...
The German benchmark index has lost almost 400 points from Tuesday's high. D1 chart The DE30 has turned around this week just before reaching...
