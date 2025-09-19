DE30: DAX loses after yesterday's FOMC meeting
Thursday's session on European markets brings a deterioration in sentiment following yesterday's FOMC meeting, which was rife with hawkish comments....
The most significant event of the month is behind us: the Fed has finally decided on its first interest rate cut this year. Today is also a "Triple Witching Day," when futures and options contracts on stocks and indices expire, which naturally signals the end of the quarter. This period can...
BOJ kept the policy rate at 0.50% in a 7–2 split; Hajime Takata and Naoki Tamura voted for a hike to 0.75%. A new step toward normalization: BOJ will begin selling its ETF (and J-REIT) holdings, with guidelines of ~¥620bn/year for ETFs, equivalent to about 0.05% of daily trading...
Micron Technologies is one of the world’s leading manufacturers of semiconductor memory and technology solutions for a wide range of applications, from personal computers and data centers to mobile devices and the automotive sector. The company was founded in 1978 and has since consistently developed...
The Bank of England announced its monetary policy decision at 12:00 pm GMT. Market expected a 75 basis point rate hike and BoE delivered onto those expectations....
Norges Bank announced its monetary policy decision today at 9:00 am GMT. Norwegian central bank delivered a 25 basis point rate hike, putting the main...
Jerome Powell poured cold water onto those who hoped for a pivot. Fed Chair said during a press conference yesterday that it is very premature to think...
European indices set to open lower Bank of England to announce rate decision at 12:00 pm GMT US trade balance and services ISM data...
Fed delivered another 75 basis point rate hike, in-line with market expectations. Fed Chair Powell was very hawkish during press conference and dashed...
Fed delivered a 75 basis point rate hike, putting Fed funds rate in the 3.75-4.00% range. Decision was in-line with market expectations USD...
Fed Chair Jerome Powell began its post-meeting press conference at 6:30 pm GMT. Decision itself was in-line with market expectations but changes in the...
The Fed has already announced its monetary policy decision and it was in-line with expectations, at least in terms of a rate move. However, judging by...
Fed announced a monetary policy decision at 6:00 pm GMT. The US central bank delivered another 75 basis point rate hike, putting Fed funds rate in the...
Fed monetary policy decision is scheduled for 6:00 pm GMT today and is a key event of the week. Market expects another 75 basis point rate hike. Those...
Oil is trading higher today with WTI jumping above $90 per barrel for the first time since October 12, 2022. Media reports pointing to increased tensions...
Tupperware (TUP.US) is one of the worst performing US stocks today. Company's shares are trading around 40% lower after release of a disappointing...
Official report on a weekly change in US oil inventories was released at 2:30 pm GMT. Official report diverged from yesterday's API release by...
Cryptocurrencies are among the assets that have gained the most in recent days on a 'pivot' that has caused market risk appetite to rise: Wall...
US indices launch session slightly lower ADP employment report beats estimates, attention turns to Fed Bandwidth surges almost 50%...
Wednesday's session in stock markets was all about waiting for interest rate decisions in the US. In the morning, we learned PMI data from Europe,...
Shares of MetaPlatforms and Snap have seen a huge sell-off this year, not only because of the slowdown in the advertising sector and investor uncertainty...
ADP employment report for October was released today at 12:15 pm GMT. As a final hint ahead of the NFP release this Friday (12:30 pm GMT), the report was...
Wheat prices have fallen sharply today after Turkish President Erdogan announced that the security of the Ukrainian grain export corridor was ensured,...
