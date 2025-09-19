AMD shares surges after earnings report and better guidance 📈
Chip maker Advanced Micro Devices (AMD.US) showed third-quarter results yesterday, after the Wall Street session closed. The report came in weaker than...
CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 76% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you understand how CFDs work and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money
Market news
The most significant event of the month is behind us: the Fed has finally decided on its first interest rate cut this year. Today is also a "Triple Witching Day," when futures and options contracts on stocks and indices expire, which naturally signals the end of the quarter. This period can...
More
BOJ kept the policy rate at 0.50% in a 7–2 split; Hajime Takata and Naoki Tamura voted for a hike to 0.75%. A new step toward normalization: BOJ will begin selling its ETF (and J-REIT) holdings, with guidelines of ~¥620bn/year for ETFs, equivalent to about 0.05% of daily trading...
More
Micron Technologies is one of the world’s leading manufacturers of semiconductor memory and technology solutions for a wide range of applications, from personal computers and data centers to mobile devices and the automotive sector. The company was founded in 1978 and has since consistently developed...
More
Chip maker Advanced Micro Devices (AMD.US) showed third-quarter results yesterday, after the Wall Street session closed. The report came in weaker than...
Over the past weeks, the number one topic has undoubtedly been central banks. Investors are now wondering whether, after a cycle of interest rate hikes...
NZDUSD pair jumped to a six week high on Wednesday, following a solid jobs report from New Zealand that supported the case for another significant interest...
European indices set for higher opening Fed rate decision at 6:00 pm GMT ADP report expected to show 195k jobs increase in October Stock markets...
Three major US indices finished yesterday's session lower, while investors look ahead to today's Fed meeting. S&P 500 fell 0.41%, Dow Jones...
ISM: 50.2 (exp.: 50; prev.: 50.9) Employment subindes: 50 (prev.: 48,7) New orders subindex: 49.2 (prev.: 47.1) It seems that US economy is still...
Indices open higher after yesterday's heavy declines. The S&P 500 gains 1.0% at the open, while the Nasdaq gains 1.5% Marathon Oil and Phillips...
Lagarde announces further rate hikes, but decisions will be made from meeting to meeting Energy prices in Europe remain low, forecasts point to the...
Most of the European major indices gain more than 1% in the first session of November. Positive sentiment on the market is supported by huge earnings from...
Manufacturing PMI for October: 46.2 (first reading: 45.8). In September it was 48.4 The manufacturing sector is doing slightly better than preliminary...
The RBA raised interest rates today by 25 basis points, in line with market expectations. The main rate is currently at 2.85%. The RBA was one of the first...
November has begun! The month that is crucial for stocks due to Black Friday and for Midterm elections this year. Today is a day off in many European countries,...
The RBA raised interest rates by 25 basis points in line with market expectations (current rate 2.85%). AUD weakened after the decision but erased losses...
During the first session of the new trading week, we saw a deceleration of stock market gains, most of the major stock market indices from Europe ended...
Monday's session has seen a strengthening of the dollar, as well as increases in U.S. bond yields, translating into a pullback in the precious metals...
As reported by AP, Biden is expected to propose today to impose a windfall profits tax on oil companies. In response to the reports, companies in this...
Source: Polish Financial Supervision Authority Source: Bloomberg As we can see from the attached tables from Bloomberg Terminal...
The start of Monday's session on Wall Street brings a lower opening for most stock market benchmarks. Investors' attention today is focused...
The first trading session on European markets this week brings mixed sentiment. The DE30 is trading just above the dash and pricing in today's Eurozone...
Russia has withdrawn from the operation of the so-called Safe Export Corridor for grains, including Ukrainian wheat and corn, which are posting massive...
The selected country of residence is not operated. Please choose a different country.
Changing the language affects the change of regulator