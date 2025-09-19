NATGAS rises 6% 📈
The US contract gas price is up 6%, while the spot price is even up nearly 10%. Prices in Europe are rising by 4-5%, while in the UK there is a price jump...
The most significant event of the month is behind us: the Fed has finally decided on its first interest rate cut this year. Today is also a "Triple Witching Day," when futures and options contracts on stocks and indices expire, which naturally signals the end of the quarter. This period can...
BOJ kept the policy rate at 0.50% in a 7–2 split; Hajime Takata and Naoki Tamura voted for a hike to 0.75%. A new step toward normalization: BOJ will begin selling its ETF (and J-REIT) holdings, with guidelines of ~¥620bn/year for ETFs, equivalent to about 0.05% of daily trading...
Micron Technologies is one of the world’s leading manufacturers of semiconductor memory and technology solutions for a wide range of applications, from personal computers and data centers to mobile devices and the automotive sector. The company was founded in 1978 and has since consistently developed...
Although the successful Ethereum merge did not make Ether's valuation jump, the cryptocurrency is still performing marginally better than Bitcoin during...
Last week was marked by a strong recovery in risk assets, which ended up weakening the US dollar against the main currencies, especially against the euro. The...
Reports from US mega-tech companies were key points in last week's earnings calendar and disappointing results presented by those companies exerted...
European CPI inflation for October as well as Q3 GDP report were both released at 10:00 am GMT. CPI inflation came in much higher than expected with headline...
Cryptocurrency Dogecoin, one of the crypto market's most active and popular 'speculative' assets, has surged more than 100% in the past few after...
Grains are trading higher at the beginning of a new week. Russia withdrew from a UN-brokered deal on Ukrainian grain exports, saying that it can no longer...
European indices set for higher opening Eurozone Q3 GDP report due at 10:00 am GMT CPI data from euro area and Poland European...
Indices from Asia-Pacific traded mixed during the first trading session of the week. Indices from ex-China gained, responding to solid Wall Street...
European indices finished today's session in mixed moods, with Dax adding 0.24% as preliminary figures showed the German economy unexpectedly grew...
The strengthening of the dollar puts pressure on the precious metals market. Both gold and silver fell sharply on Friday. Looking at the SILVER chart on...
Pinterest (PINS.US) stock trades over 8.0% higher on Friday after the image-sharing platform beat quarterly revenue estimates and its monthly user numbers...
This week's ECB meeting was seen as dovish although there weren't any clear dovish hints in the statement or at Lagarde's presser. However,...
US30 rose sharply on Friday and heads for a winning week as investors shook off poor earnings from Amazon and digested a slew of macroeconomic data. The...
The University of Michigan's consumer sentiment for the US was revised higher to 59.90 in October from a preliminary of 59.8 and above low...
US indices launched today's cash trading in mixed moods US Core PCE inflation slightly below estimates Amazon (AMZN.US) stock plunges on poor...
Oil giants Chevron (CVX.US) and Exxon Mobil (XOM.US) today presented excellent reports for the third quarter of the year. The results exceeded analysts'...
US data pack for September was released at 1:30 pm BST today. Attention was mostly on PCE inflation data and it surprised to the downside. Core PCE accelerated...
European indices trade mostly lower German inflation at new record highs Volkswagen (VOW3.DE) stock plunged on downbeat earnings Major European...
German CPI inflation data for October was released at 1:00 pm BST today and surprised to the upside. Headline inflation came in at 10.4% YoY while market...
