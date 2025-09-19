Market alert: What will ECB do❓
Rate decision from European Central Bank is one of the top macro events of the week. The ECB will announce its next decision on Thursday at 1:15 pm BST...
Market news
The most significant event of the month is behind us: the Fed has finally decided on its first interest rate cut this year. Today is also a "Triple Witching Day," when futures and options contracts on stocks and indices expire, which naturally signals the end of the quarter. This period can...
BOJ kept the policy rate at 0.50% in a 7–2 split; Hajime Takata and Naoki Tamura voted for a hike to 0.75%. A new step toward normalization: BOJ will begin selling its ETF (and J-REIT) holdings, with guidelines of ~¥620bn/year for ETFs, equivalent to about 0.05% of daily trading...
Micron Technologies is one of the world’s leading manufacturers of semiconductor memory and technology solutions for a wide range of applications, from personal computers and data centers to mobile devices and the automotive sector. The company was founded in 1978 and has since consistently developed...
EURUSD climbed back above the key psychological level this morning. The main currency pair is making a break above 1.00 handle ahead of tomorrow's...
Rate decision from Bank of Canada at 3:00 pm BST today is a key macro event of the day. The Canadian central bank is expected to deliver a 75 basis point...
European indices set for flat opening Bank of Canada expected to deliver 75 bp rate hike Meta Platforms, Boeing and Kraft-Heinz among...
US indices finished yesterday's trading higher, marking a third bullish session in a row. S&P 500 gained 1.63%, Dow Jones moved 1.07% higher...
European indices managed to close higher after a volatile session, with the German DAX rising 0.94% boosted by a slew of better-than-expected earnings...
Cryptocurrencies benefit from an improvement of sentiment that has been visible in the stock market for several days. The Ethereum price jumped to its...
Xerox (XRX.US) shares tumbled more than 16.0% on Tuesday after the office equipment maker posted disappointing quarterly figures. Company earned...
Cryptocurrencies are resuming their upward movement amid an almost euphoric atmosphere on Wall Street. Bitcoin is trading around $20,100, Ethereum is testing...
During Tuesday's session we can observe a solid performance of major stock indices. Despite the fact that the beginning of the session in Europe did...
The EURUSD pair rose sharply during Tuesday's session as sentiment improved on global markets. Let's check the technical situation of the main...
Sports footwear and apparel manufacturer Adidas (ADS.DE) has announced that it has terminated its marketing agreement with rapper Kanye West. The reason...
US Conference Board Consumer Confidence index decreased to 102.5 in October, from the previous month's downwardly revised 107.8 and...
The British Pound is by far the strongest currency in the G10 today. The dollar was gaining in the first part of the session, but a significant drop in...
US indices launched today's cash trading mixed US500 tests major resistance zone Earnings reports from Alphabet and Microsoft after market close General...
Wall Street's beating expectations with results from General Motors (GM.US) and UPS (UPS.US) complemented Coca Cola's successful quarterly report. General...
Alphabet (GOOGL.US) Expectations: Earnings per share (EPS): $1.26 Revenue: $70.68 billion This compares with earnings of $1.40 per share...
he U.S. segment giant Coca Cola (KO.US) today delivered a financial report that again positively surprised analysts. The company raised its annual growth...
European indices trade higher on Tuesday DE30 bounced off resistance at 12950 pts Adidas AG (ADS.DE) plans to end partnership with Kanye West DE30...
Oil US President Biden announced an additional strategic oil reserve release but it did not have an impact on the market Biden is also...
