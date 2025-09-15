Chart of the day - AUDUSD (03.06.2025)
BA Minutes Reveal Dovish Lean Amid Global Uncertainties During the Asian session, the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) published the minutes from its...
CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 76% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you understand how CFDs work and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money
Market news
Bitcoin hovers around $115,000, holding on to recent gains as the week begins. The sentiment weakened slightly after Nasdaq and S&P 500 futures dipped on reports of an antitrust investigation into Nvidia. Ethereum is down more than 2.5%, falling to $4,500. The U.S. dollar is weakening, but...
More
Micron is up 10% today to $153 per share after Citi raised its price target to $175 (from $150). The upcycle in the memory market remains intact thanks to high barriers to entry, thus limited supply, and stronger-than-expected demand — especially from data centers and AI. Micron will report...
More
Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE), headquartered in Houston, Texas, is one of the key players in the enterprise technology solutions market. The company was established in 2015 following the split of the original Hewlett-Packard company, which allowed it to focus on delivering advanced IT products and...
More
BA Minutes Reveal Dovish Lean Amid Global Uncertainties During the Asian session, the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) published the minutes from its...
Today's economic calendar presents several key data releases. We begin with Swiss inflation data, though the Eurozone inflation figures will undoubtedly...
US equities concluded the first trading session of June with gains. The S&P 500 cash index rose by 0.41%, while the Nasdaq advanced 0.67%. These...
US500 and US100 erase earlier losses and post moderate gains in the final hours of trading on Wall Street. The US500 is up 0.1%, while the US100 gains...
Silver prices are surging today almost 5% in line with gold, which is posting almost 2.4% gain. Precious metals surge on weakening US dollar, increasing...
The US Dollar weakens today again as investors see the risk of further trade war escalation, which may pressure the US economy - even into recession. Also,...
Wall Street sentiments on Monday are clearly mixed, with US500 and US100 almost flat, losing in the tight range of -0.05% to -0.1%. US dollar weakens,...
US ISM Manufacturing PMI (May report): 48.5 (Forecast 49.5, Previous 48.7) ISM Mfg. Prices Paid: 69.4 (Forecast 69.3, Previous 69.8) ISM Mfg. New...
The price of gold is up by nearly 2% today, driven by a confluence of factors, notably the weakening US dollar. Several key geopolitical and economic developments...
Stock markets are experiencing a brief cooling of investor sentiment on Monday amid continued geopolitical risks centered on tariffs. Germany’s DAX...
Crude oil (OIL) is gaining nearly 4% today, as the increase in supply from OPEC+ turned out to be lower than the market had feared, despite heightened...
Natural gas futures (NATGAS) are gaining over 6% today, which can be linked to a wave of extreme heat across the United States, increasing the likelihood...
Gold rebounds 1.8% amid strong return of risk aversion, approaching key resistance near $3,365 per ounce. The exchange of accusations between China and...
09:30 AM BST, United Kingdom - PMI Data for May: S&P Global Manufacturing PMI: actual 46.4; forecast 45.1; previous 45.4; The...
08:50 AM BST, France - PMI Data for May: HCOB France Manufacturing PMI: actual 49.8; forecast 49.5; previous 48.7; 08:55...
08:00 AM BST, Switzerland - GDP data: GDP (Q1): actual 0.5% QoQ; forecast 0.4% QoQ; previous 0.3% QoQ; GDP (Q1): actual 2.0% YoY; forecast 1.5%...
Financial markets are once again driven by global trade policy shifts, as the verbal breakdown in U.S.-China relations renews concerns about growth and...
American indices mostly retreated on Friday in response to renewed trade tensions between China and the U.S. Futures suggest continued declines in...
Wall Street indexes closed the week and month with losses. The US500 dropped over 0.6%, while the US100 fell about 1%. Sentiment worsened...
Another exciting week on the markets is behind us. Uncertainty over tariffs and the legal turmoil surrounding the Trump administration are adding to the...
The selected country of residence is not operated. Please choose a different country.
Changing the language affects the change of regulator