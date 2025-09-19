Bitcoin correlation to gold rises in face of global recession risk
Bitcoin is holding above $19,300, while Ethereum is trading above $1,340. According to analysts at Bank of America, Bitcoin can serve as a 'safe haven'...
CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 76% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you understand how CFDs work and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money
Market news
The most significant event of the month is behind us: the Fed has finally decided on its first interest rate cut this year. Today is also a "Triple Witching Day," when futures and options contracts on stocks and indices expire, which naturally signals the end of the quarter. This period can...
More
BOJ kept the policy rate at 0.50% in a 7–2 split; Hajime Takata and Naoki Tamura voted for a hike to 0.75%. A new step toward normalization: BOJ will begin selling its ETF (and J-REIT) holdings, with guidelines of ~¥620bn/year for ETFs, equivalent to about 0.05% of daily trading...
More
Micron Technologies is one of the world’s leading manufacturers of semiconductor memory and technology solutions for a wide range of applications, from personal computers and data centers to mobile devices and the automotive sector. The company was founded in 1978 and has since consistently developed...
More
Bitcoin is holding above $19,300, while Ethereum is trading above $1,340. According to analysts at Bank of America, Bitcoin can serve as a 'safe haven'...
Amazon is set to release its results next week in what could be a crucial report. Stocks have rallied more than 14% in recent days as investors grapple...
Today as well as the next two days may be crucial for the US tech sector as 5 mega-tech companies are set to report earnings for calendar Q3 2022. First...
German IFO indices for October were released at 9:00 am BST today and the report came in better-than-expected. Current Assessment index dipped from 94.5...
European indices launch session higher Earnings reports from Alphabet and Microsoft Conference Board index for October due at 3:00...
US indices finished yesterday's trading higher with Dow Jones leading gains. S&P 500 gained 1.19%, Dow Jones moved 1.34% higher and Nasdaq...
European indices finished today’s session with solid gains. German DAX and CAC40 added over 1.5% each led by gains in utilities and industrial...
Gold today tested double-low formation around $ 1,620 an ounce with a neckline around $ 1,725 an ounce. Therefore, it can be seen that the range of potential...
Tesla (TSLA.US) stock fell over 3.0% on Monday after the most popular EV maker lowered prices for its Model 3 and Model Y cars by as much as 9% in China...
The S&P Global US Manufacturing PMI plunged to 49.9 in October from 52 in September, well below analysts’ estimates of 51 and marking the sector’s...
Shares of U.S.-listed Chinese companies are losing mightily on the wave of the Chinese stock market crash and concerns about possible delisting from U.S....
The beginning of this week is marked by the continuation of the bullish movement in EUR/USD. However, a deterioration in market sentiment could constrain...
US indices launched today's cash trading higher Tesla (TSLA.US) cut price of its vehicles in China Chinese tech stocks listed in the US under...
US Manufacturing PMI decreased to 49.90 in October from 52.0 in September, below forecasts of 51.0, preliminary estimates showed. US Services...
Penny Mordaunt withdraws her candidacy. Sunak previously received official support from half of the MPs. In real terms, this means that Rishi Sunak will...
Mid-term elections (so-called mid-term elections) to the US Congress will be held as early as Tuesday, November 8. Representatives of the Democratic party,...
Gas prices in the Netherlands drop below EUR 100 / MWh for the first time since the beginning of the war in Ukraine. This is due to the fact that warehouses...
Today we are seeing a massive discount in Chinese stocks. Xi Jinping's consolidation of power has raised concerns and worsened investor sentiment: China's...
European indices trade higher on Monday DE30 approaches resistance at 12950 pts Airbus (AIR.DE) close to finalize a deal with Saudi Arabia European...
Bitcoin soared near $19,700 after markets reacted positively to The Wall Street Journal's reports of a lower rate hike at the Fed's December meeting....
The selected country of residence is not operated. Please choose a different country.
Changing the language affects the change of regulator