Top stock reports to watch this week (24.10.2022)
The US earnings season is in full swing and the week has begun that is seen by many as the most important during the whole earnings marathon. This is because...
The most significant event of the month is behind us: the Fed has finally decided on its first interest rate cut this year. Today is also a "Triple Witching Day," when futures and options contracts on stocks and indices expire, which naturally signals the end of the quarter. This period can...
BOJ kept the policy rate at 0.50% in a 7–2 split; Hajime Takata and Naoki Tamura voted for a hike to 0.75%. A new step toward normalization: BOJ will begin selling its ETF (and J-REIT) holdings, with guidelines of ~¥620bn/year for ETFs, equivalent to about 0.05% of daily trading...
Micron Technologies is one of the world’s leading manufacturers of semiconductor memory and technology solutions for a wide range of applications, from personal computers and data centers to mobile devices and the automotive sector. The company was founded in 1978 and has since consistently developed...
Rishi Sunak, a Chancellor of Exchequer in Johnson's cabinet, emerged as a frontrunner to succeed Liz Truss as the next Prime Minister of the United...
Huntington Ingallss (HII.US) is a leading designer of warships for the US Navy, alongside General Dynamics. The company was spun off in 2011 from the Ship...
Chinese indices are in freefall today. A sell-off is explained as reaction to Chinese Communist Party congress that saw President Xi secure a third 5-year...
Flash PMIs for October are key points in today's economic calendar. As usual, focus in Europe was mostly on releases from France and Germany. French...
European indices set for higher opening Flash PMIs for October dominate calendar 5 US mega techs to report earnings this week European...
Indices from Asia Pacific traded mixed during the first session of the week. While indices from Australia, Japan and South Korea traded 0.5-1.5%...
European indices finished today's session mostly lower with German DAX down 0.29% led by declines in real estate companies. FTSE 100 rose 0.37%...
American Express (AXP.US) stock fell nearly 5.0% on Friday despite the fact that the financial services company reported better than expected quarterly...
The USDJPY pair extended its downward move in the afternoon, falling over 2.0% as a likely result of intervention from the Japanese Ministry of Finance....
This week was wild with UK Prime Minister Truss resigning following a failed attempt to introduce massive tax cuts. GBP will remain in the spotlight as...
Just as cars cannot drive without having oil in the tank or a charged battery, the market for new technologies cannot develop without silicon integrated...
In the afternoon we can observe some dollar weakness as chances for an extra FOMC rate hike this year and a higher terminal top are diminishing following...
US indices launched today's cash trading higher Hopes that the Fed will eventually slow down rate hikes support bullish sentiment Twitter (TWTR.US)...
Stock markets and other risk-related instruments rebounded dynamically after unofficial news from WSJ, whose informant, Nikc Timaraos, informed about possible...
Bitcoin is slipping below $19,000. U.S. index contracts point to a flat opening, with a slight bearish advantage. The NASDAQ is losing after Snap's...
Canada retail sales data for August was released at 1:30 pm BST. Report turned out to be better than expected but it did not trigger any...
Adidas (ADS.DE) stock tumbled more than 10.0% as the apparel maker lowered its full-year financial guidance, citing weaker demand. The German...
GBPUSD continues yesterday's downward move started after Truss resigned as prime minister. In the last hour, we observe a slight recovery, but it may...
Filecoin is the cryptocurrency of a project that creates a decentralized platform for data storage. Its creators have partnerships with Harvard University...
