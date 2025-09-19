Economic calendar: CBRT rate decision, Fed member speeches
European indices open little changed CBRT expected to deliver 100 bp rate cut today Speeches from Fed Harker and Fed Bowman European...
The most significant event of the month is behind us: the Fed has finally decided on its first interest rate cut this year. Today is also a "Triple Witching Day," when futures and options contracts on stocks and indices expire, which naturally signals the end of the quarter. This period can...
BOJ kept the policy rate at 0.50% in a 7–2 split; Hajime Takata and Naoki Tamura voted for a hike to 0.75%. A new step toward normalization: BOJ will begin selling its ETF (and J-REIT) holdings, with guidelines of ~¥620bn/year for ETFs, equivalent to about 0.05% of daily trading...
Micron Technologies is one of the world’s leading manufacturers of semiconductor memory and technology solutions for a wide range of applications, from personal computers and data centers to mobile devices and the automotive sector. The company was founded in 1978 and has since consistently developed...
Wall Street indices moved lower yesterday as the early-week rally was stopped. S&P 500 dropped 0.67%, Dow Jones moved 0.33% lower and Nasdaq...
European indices finished today's session mostly lower, snapping a four-day winning streak, with Dax falling 0.19% as traders digested new CPI reports,...
ASML (ASML.US) ADRs jumped over 6.0% after the chipmaker posted better than expected quarterly earnings and revenue figures including record new orders. Company...
Let’s start today’s analysis with the Dow Jones (US30) index, which recently launched an upward correction and broke above local resistance...
Publication of report from the US Department of Energy caused some moves on the oil market. Crude fell unexpectedly, while gasoline stockpiles dropped...
Cryptocurrencies continue to remain in consolidation, with Bitcoin forced to defend $19,000 levels and Ethereum once again settling below $1,300: The...
US indices launched today's cash trading higher US2000 bounced off major resistance Upbeat earnings from Netflix (NFLX.US) and United Airlines...
Gold fell more than 1%, while silver tumbled 1.5% during today’s session amid a stronger US dollar, which is the top performer among major currencies....
Canada’s annual inflation fell slighlty to 6.9%YoY in September from 7.0% in August, above market expectations of 6.8%. Core consumer...
Procter & Gamble (PG.US) stock jumped over 2.0% before the opening bell after the consumer packaged goods company posted better than expected first-quarter...
Investor-activist fund Elliott Investment Management will invest in German company Fresenius (FRE.DE). No more details have been provided at this point....
Yesterday Netflix released its Q3 2022 interim results, which turned out to be well above analysts' expectations. However, it wasn't revenue or...
Today's FX session brings a strengthening of the US dollar, which puts tremendous pressure on the yen's quotations. U.S. 10-year bond yields...
US electric car maker Tesla (TSLA.US), led by Elon Musk, will present its financial results for the third quarter of the year today. Tesla shares are losing...
Wednesday's session on European markets brings mixed sentiment around the major stock exchanges. In Germany, investors' attention is focused on...
Netflix (NFLX.US) The world's largest streaming service Netflix (NFLX.US) reported financial results that shut the mouths of critics and positively...
GBP took a hit this morning after the release of UK CPI inflation data for September. Data showed headline price growth in the United Kingdom accelerating...
European indices set for slightly higher opening UK CPI inflation jumps back above 10% in September Tesla and IBM to report earnings...
Wall Street indices finished another session higher but the scale of gains was nowhere near as big as on Monday. S&P 500 gained 1.14%, Dow Jones...
