Daily summary: Wall Street relief rally loses steam
European indices extended rally for the fourth session, with the German DAX adding 0.92% thanks to solid performance of automobiles & parts and...
Market news
The most significant event of the month is behind us: the Fed has finally decided on its first interest rate cut this year. Today is also a "Triple Witching Day," when futures and options contracts on stocks and indices expire, which naturally signals the end of the quarter. This period can...
BOJ kept the policy rate at 0.50% in a 7–2 split; Hajime Takata and Naoki Tamura voted for a hike to 0.75%. A new step toward normalization: BOJ will begin selling its ETF (and J-REIT) holdings, with guidelines of ~¥620bn/year for ETFs, equivalent to about 0.05% of daily trading...
Micron Technologies is one of the world’s leading manufacturers of semiconductor memory and technology solutions for a wide range of applications, from personal computers and data centers to mobile devices and the automotive sector. The company was founded in 1978 and has since consistently developed...
Target (TGT.US) shares jumped over 5.0% during today's session after Jefferies upgraded its investment stance on the big box department store chain...
According to a report by S&P Global, the market for aluminum and alumina, which is used in the production of the raw material, may experience volatility...
OIL.WTI price pulled back sharply from its daily highs of $85.5, as demand concerns weighed on market sentiment. Investors have been growing worried about...
Industrial production in the United States increased 5.3%YoY in September, the most since April, accelerating from an upwardly revised 3.9% gain in August....
Momentus Inc (MNTS.US) is a U.S. based company in an industry known as 'new space' that is in the process of developing transportation service...
US indices launched today's cash trading higher US industrial production above expectations Upbeat earnings of Goldman Sachs (GS.US) and Johnson...
Industrial production in the US increased 0.4% in September, after an upwardly revised -0.1% MoM decline in August and above market consensus...
Johnson & Johnson (JNJ.US) stock jumped to two-month high after the drug and consumer products company posted solid figures for third-quarter 2022...
PM Truss apologizes but insider continue to demand her resignation BoE rejects FT report on another delay to QT start Markets price...
Goldman Sachs (GS.US) today reported third quarter results that beat analysts' expectations on both earnings per share (EPS) and revenue: The results...
Oil US is expected to release more oil from Strategic Petroleum Reserves in order to bring down fuel prices It should be noted that midterms...
DAX struggles to overcome 23.6% retracement Credit Suisse (CSGN.CH) has initiated the sale of its U.S. asset management division Siemens Healthineers...
Streaming giant Netflix (NFLX.US) will report third-quarter financial results before the US session opens. Wall Street may prove extremely sensitive to...
US indices rallied yesterday with tech shares being top performers. Nasdaq-100 index (US100) gained almost 3.5% yesterday while S&P 500 and Dow Jones...
European indices set for higher opening German ZEW index for October, US industrial production for September Earnings from Goldman...
Wall Street rallied yesterday with all major US indices posting big gains. S&P 500 added 2.65%, Dow Jones gained 1.86% while Nasdaq rallied 3.43%....
European indices extended gains for the third session on Monday, with the German DAX up nearly 2% led by banks, real estate and travel and leisure...
The new UK treasury secretary indicated that he intends to restore confidence in the markets in the near future. Hunt will increase the number of advisors...
Splunk (SPLK.US) stock jumped briefly by 10.0% following a Wall Street Journal report that activist investor Starboard Value has taken a near 5% stake...
