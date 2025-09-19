Major banks present their Q3 results
Today, five major U.S. banks are releasing pre-session results for Q3 '22. Here are the highlights: JPMorgan (JPM.US) Results: Source:...
The most significant event of the month is behind us: the Fed has finally decided on its first interest rate cut this year. Today is also a "Triple Witching Day," when futures and options contracts on stocks and indices expire, which naturally signals the end of the quarter. This period can...
BOJ kept the policy rate at 0.50% in a 7–2 split; Hajime Takata and Naoki Tamura voted for a hike to 0.75%. A new step toward normalization: BOJ will begin selling its ETF (and J-REIT) holdings, with guidelines of ~¥620bn/year for ETFs, equivalent to about 0.05% of daily trading...
Micron Technologies is one of the world’s leading manufacturers of semiconductor memory and technology solutions for a wide range of applications, from personal computers and data centers to mobile devices and the automotive sector. The company was founded in 1978 and has since consistently developed...
Financial Times reports that the current Chancellor of the Exchequer in the Truss government, Kwasi Kwarteng is likely to be fired. In addition, Truss...
Hungary made an emergency decision to introduce a new instrument in the form of an overnight deposit rate of 18%. The weekly deposit rate remains at 13%...
US500 fell sharply after publication of yesterday’s US CPI figures, however the downward move was halted around key support at 3500 pts which is...
European markets set for higher opening US retails sales for September in the spotlight Earnings reports from major US banks European stock...
Global equity markets finished yesterday's trading in risk-on moods and upbeat sentiment can also be spotted at the beginning of today's session....
US indices finished yesterday's session sharply higher despite the hotter-than-expected US CPI data. The S&P 500 and Nasdaq rose 2.60% and 2.23%,...
Wall Street is rebounding from deep declines early in the session. The major indexes are gaining despite a worrisome inflation reading from the US....
Domino's Pizza's (DPZ.US) share price is up nearly 10% today despite mixed financial results. Earnings per share fell, while revenue rose slightly...
As Reuters reported, the new ECB's model, called Target-Consistent Terminal Rate, showed the Central Bank needed to raise its deposit rate to 2.25%...
PepsiCo (PEP.US) raised its outlook for the year on Wednesday as rising prices boosted the conglomerate's third-quarter revenue. The company's...
Bitcoin's price has fallen below $19,000, and Ethereum is trading below $1,230 after a negative inflation reading from the US. Risky assets are under...
Wall Street under downward pressure after CPI BlackRock with results above forecasts; AuM below expectations Thursday's session...
At 1:30 pm BST, we learned the highly anticipated inflation data from the US, which surprised investors. Both the headline and core readings exceeded expectations....
Walgreens (WBA.US) stock briefly jumped nearly 7.0% in the premarket after the drugstore operator posted better-than-expected quarterly profit and revenue....
The world's largest asset management mutual fund, BlackRock (BLK.US) opened the earnings season among the US financial sector. The fund showed results...
• Headline. Actual:8.2% YoY. Expected: 8.1% YoY. Previous: 8.3% YoY `Monthly inflation: 0.4% MoM (expected: 0.2% MoM; previous: 0.1% MoM) •...
The British government is about to change its approach to the "mini" budget in a big way. The government is to consider which tax-cutting plans...
Thursday's session on stock markets from the Old Continent brings better sentiment among major benchmarks. The Dax is trading up nearly 1%, and investors'...
The US CPI report for September scheduled for 1:30 pm BST is a key point in today's economic calendar. Market expects US price growth to decelerate....
