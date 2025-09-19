Morning wrap (12.10.2022)
S&P 500 and Nasdaq extended losing streak to 5 days yesterday, dropping 0.66% and 1.00%, respectively. However, Dow Jones and Russell 2000 managed...
Market news
The most significant event of the month is behind us: the Fed has finally decided on its first interest rate cut this year. Today is also a "Triple Witching Day," when futures and options contracts on stocks and indices expire, which naturally signals the end of the quarter. This period can...
BOJ kept the policy rate at 0.50% in a 7–2 split; Hajime Takata and Naoki Tamura voted for a hike to 0.75%. A new step toward normalization: BOJ will begin selling its ETF (and J-REIT) holdings, with guidelines of ~¥620bn/year for ETFs, equivalent to about 0.05% of daily trading...
Micron Technologies is one of the world’s leading manufacturers of semiconductor memory and technology solutions for a wide range of applications, from personal computers and data centers to mobile devices and the automotive sector. The company was founded in 1978 and has since consistently developed...
European indices finished another session lower, with the DAX 40 falling 0.43% as the International Monetary Fund has uncorked a sobering outlook on...
Increased inflows to Bank of America may suggest that investors believe that the recent downward move on Wall Street is approaching its bottom. Such information...
Amgen (AMGN.US) stock surged more than 6.0% after Morgan Stanley upgraded the biopharma company to overweight from equal weight, saying Amgen is “largely...
Three major Wall Street indices managed to erase most of early losses after briefly touching levels not seen in more than two years amid mounting concerns...
New York Fed survey indicated a drop in inflation expectations. Stock indexes gain after dismal opening: Inflation expectations are an important...
Uber Technologies Inc. (UBER.US) and Lyft Inc (LYFT.US) shares plunged more than 10% on Tuesday after Biden administration unveiled a proposal that could...
The euro seems to have caught some wind in its sails after recent comments from ECB chief economist Phillip Lane. In his opinion, there is a chance that...
US indices launched today's cash trading lower Coinbase (COIN.US) partners with Google (GOOGL.US) Leggett & Platt (LEG.US) tumbles...
Bitcoin's price has retreated to levels at $19,100, and a gentle pullback is also observed among altcoins. The cryptocurrency market is likely preparing...
Oil Oil prices experienced the biggest weekly jump since March, following OPEC+ decision to lower output quota by 2 million barrels per day in...
WTI oil price dropped over 2.5% extending declines from recent high of $93 amid strengthening greenback and global demand concerns. USD continues...
Tuesday's trading session in Europe brings a deterioration in investor sentiment. The World Bank and IMF are concerned about a global recession, with...
Shares of Ferrexpo (FXPO.UK), a Ukrainian iron-ore miner listed on the London Stock Exchange, are dropping over 9% today following a decision to halt operations....
The UK jobs report for August released this morning turned out to be better than the market had expected. Unemployment rate dropped from 3.6 to 3.5% while...
European indices set for flat opening A number of central bankers' set to speak Better-than-expected jobs data from UK European...
US indices finished yesterday's trading lower, following into footsteps of their European peers. S&P 500 dropped 0.75%, Dow Jones moved 0.32%...
European indices closed today's session in mixed moods, with the German DAX finishing almost flat as rising tensions between Russia-Ukraine tensions,...
Ford (F.US), General Motors (GM.US) - shares of both automakers fell 6.8% and 5.4% respectively after UBS downgrade. Investment banks believe that the...
USD remains the dominant force on the Forex market at the beginning of the new week. The dollar index strengthened for a fourth consecutive session...
