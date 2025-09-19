Euro slumps as US Dollar regains momentum
Risk-off sentiment is again present at the start of this week, with equities once again under pressure while US dollar pressures the major currency pairs. EUR/USD...
The most significant event of the month is behind us: the Fed has finally decided on its first interest rate cut this year. Today is also a "Triple Witching Day," when futures and options contracts on stocks and indices expire, which naturally signals the end of the quarter. This period can...
BOJ kept the policy rate at 0.50% in a 7–2 split; Hajime Takata and Naoki Tamura voted for a hike to 0.75%. A new step toward normalization: BOJ will begin selling its ETF (and J-REIT) holdings, with guidelines of ~¥620bn/year for ETFs, equivalent to about 0.05% of daily trading...
Micron Technologies is one of the world’s leading manufacturers of semiconductor memory and technology solutions for a wide range of applications, from personal computers and data centers to mobile devices and the automotive sector. The company was founded in 1978 and has since consistently developed...
US100 fell 1.4% on Monday as investors reassessed the outlook for monetary policy while awaiting a busy week for earnings reports and FOMC Minutes on Wednesday. ...
Chicago Fed President Charles L. Evans indicated that the Federal Reserve can 'relatively quickly' reduce inflation without a surge in unemployment...
US indices launched today's cash trading in mixed moods US500 bounced off key support zone Tesla (TSLA.US) posted a record amount of deliveries...
BoE surprised the markets today with a decision to increase the limit of daily purchases of bonds as part of the emergency purchases, which is expected...
Rivian Automotive (RIVN.US) stock plunged over 7.5% before the opening bell after the EV maker decided to recall 13,000 cars because the fastener to the...
Cryptocurrencies showed resilience on Friday by cushioning well the declines in major stock market indices. Is this enough to trumpet an oversold and imminent...
Indices from the Old Continent discount attacks in Ukraine Senitx sentiment worse than expectations The first trading session in...
An increase in risk aversion can be spotted on the markets at the beginning of a new week. Explosions that struck Crimean Bridge over the weekend as well...
European indices set to open lower Russian missile strikes on Ukrainian cities dent moods FOMC minutes and US CPI inflation in the...
Risk-off moods could be spotted on indices from Asia-Pacific during the first session of a new week. S&P/ASX 200 dropped 1.4% while Chinese indices...
Wall Street and European markets lost dynamically at the end of the week due to better labor market data, which supports the Fed's actions regarding...
The NFP report for September and the OPEC+ meeting are behind us, and now the markets will focus their attention on the beginning of the Q4 2022...
Today's sentiment was weighed down by better-than-expected data from the US labor market, which supports the Fed's actions regarding monetary tightening....
Despite a dismal opening on Wall Street where the S&P500 is losing 1.9% and the NASDAQ more than 2.6%, cryptocurrencies are acting moderately calm....
Wall Street loses after NFP report AMD and Levi Strauss cut earnings forecasts The last trading session on Wall Street this week...
Highly anticipated NFP report was released at 1:30 pm BST and showed the US economy unexpectedly added 263k jobs in September, compared to a 315k...
Canada, jobs report for September. • Employment change. Actual: 21.1k Expected: 20.0k. Previous: -39.7k • Part-time employment change....
The FTX cryptocurrency exchange owned by billionaire Sam Bankman-Fried is experiencing heightened volatility today in the wake of Visa's (V.US) new...
Majority of economists expect that the US economy will add 250K jobs in September, the least since December of 2020 and a drop from an average of 438K...
