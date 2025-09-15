Cocoa prices rebound 6% 🍫
Cocoa prices are rising today by over 6%, once again approaching the $10,000 level. Today's gains are most likely a rebound after recent sharp declines...
Bitcoin hovers around $115,000, holding on to recent gains as the week begins. The sentiment weakened slightly after Nasdaq and S&P 500 futures dipped on reports of an antitrust investigation into Nvidia. Ethereum is down more than 2.5%, falling to $4,500. The U.S. dollar is weakening, but...
Micron is up 10% today to $153 per share after Citi raised its price target to $175 (from $150). The upcycle in the memory market remains intact thanks to high barriers to entry, thus limited supply, and stronger-than-expected demand — especially from data centers and AI. Micron will report...
Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE), headquartered in Houston, Texas, is one of the key players in the enterprise technology solutions market. The company was established in 2015 following the split of the original Hewlett-Packard company, which allowed it to focus on delivering advanced IT products and...
OPEC+ is contemplating an increase in crude oil output for July exceeding 411,000 barrels per day (bpd), a move that would sustain the recent downward...
Small caps lead losses amid US-China tensions revival Inflation expectation cold down in May, PCE drops marginally Gap shares sell...
German DAX leads gains on European stock market with DE40 futures up nearly 0.6% Major DAX-listed companies are posting gains of over 1% Preliminary...
03:00 PM BST, United States - University of Michigan report for May: Michigan Current Conditions: actual 58.9; forecast 57.6;...
US Chicago PMI (for May): 40.5 (Forecast 45, Previous 44.6)
Canadian GDP (QoQ) in Q1 2025: 2.2% vs 1.7% exp. and 2.1% previously USDCAD pair gained after the reading signalling still rising economic across the...
PCE reading for April: 2.1% YoY (expectations: 2.2% Yoy: previously: 2.3% YoY) PCE monthly: 0.1% MoM (expectations: 0.1% MoM; previously: 0.0% MoM) PCE...
According to US President Trump, China violated its agreement with US. Wall Street indices lose after this statement, seeing this as a risk of increasing...
01:00 PM BST, Germany - Inflation Data for May: German HICP: actual 2.1% YoY; forecast 2.0% YoY; previous 2.2% YoY; German...
Arista Networks (ANET.US) saw its stock drop by over 6% yesterday following reports that Google Cloud and Meta—one of Arista’s key clients—are...
Shares of British financial firm M&G (MNG.UK) are up more than 5% today after Japanese rival Dai-Ichi Life agreed to a strategic partnership to acquire...
08:00 GMT - Spanish Inflation Data for May CPI MoM Flash (May): -0.1% actual vs 0% forecast vs 0.6% prior CPI YoY Flash (May): 1.9% actual...
Nasdaq 100 futures dropped 0.3% in pre-market trading as a federal appeals court temporarily reinstated Trump's global tariffs, casting fresh uncertainty...
08:00 AM BST, Germany - Retail Sales Data for April: German Retail Sales: actual 2.3% YoY; forecast -1.8% YoY; previous 2.2% YoY; German...
Today's economic calendar centers on critical U.S. inflation data that could influence Federal Reserve policy amid ongoing trade tariff uncertainty....
Asian markets tumble as Trump tariffs reinstated by appeals court, ending brief rally from Wednesday's trade court block. Regional indices fell...
US equities initially surged to decline later on after mixed signals with the US500 flat, US100 down 0.3%, and US2000 rising 0.2% as strong Nvidia...
Uber (UBER.US) losses today, with its shares falling by approximately 4.2%, amidst speculation surrounding the highly anticipated launch date of Tesla's...
United Airlines (UAL.US) is up almost 4% today after announcing a partnership with JetBlue. As part of the new project, called "Blue Sky," the...
