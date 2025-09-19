AMD expects revenue drop 📉 Semiconductor stocks losses 🔌
American chipmaker Advanced Micro Devices (AMD.US) warned investors of a revenue decline in Q3 2022 due to weaker PC market demand and worsening supply...
Market news
The most significant event of the month is behind us: the Fed has finally decided on its first interest rate cut this year. Today is also a "Triple Witching Day," when futures and options contracts on stocks and indices expire, which naturally signals the end of the quarter. This period can...
BOJ kept the policy rate at 0.50% in a 7–2 split; Hajime Takata and Naoki Tamura voted for a hike to 0.75%. A new step toward normalization: BOJ will begin selling its ETF (and J-REIT) holdings, with guidelines of ~¥620bn/year for ETFs, equivalent to about 0.05% of daily trading...
Micron Technologies is one of the world’s leading manufacturers of semiconductor memory and technology solutions for a wide range of applications, from personal computers and data centers to mobile devices and the automotive sector. The company was founded in 1978 and has since consistently developed...
Indices from the Old Continent consolidate ahead of NFP Credit Suisse will buy back 3 billion francs worth of debt The last...
Credit Suisse (CSGN.CH) has announced that it will buy about 3 billion Swiss francs worth of debt for cash. The bank's decision has a strategic dimension...
The USDCAD pair may experience some wild price swings today at 1:30 pm BST following the release of jobs reports from US and Canada. The US economy likely...
European indices set for flat opening NFP reading for September at 1:30 pm BST Jobs report from Canada Futures markets point to a flat...
US indices finished yesterday's session lower, while investors look ahead to the NFP report for fresh clues on the trajectory of Fed tightening....
- We are seeing a return to falling indices on Wall Street and around the world after hawkish comments from Fed members - Williams on Monday indicated...
Banks that have agreed to finance Elon Musk's takeover of Twitter (TWTR) face the possibility of big losses as Tesla's chief executive changes,...
Minneaopolis Fed chief Neel Kashkari spoke today on US monetary policy and inflation prospects. The tone of the speech was hawkish, index futures lose...
Wall Street consolidates at start of session Uncertainty surrounding Twitter acquisition Goldman Sachs raises recommendations...
Bitcoin continues to hold above $20,000, and Ethereum is trading near $1,370. Markets are positioning themselves for tomorrow's NFP reading from the...
The number of Americans filling for jobless claims raised to 0.219 million compared to 0.193 million reported in the previous week....
DE30 notes moderate declines German industrial orders below expectations (actual: -2.4% m/m; forecast: -0.8% m/m) Thursday's...
Minutes from the latest ECB meeting have just been released, however impact on market is rather limited. Here are key takeaways from the document: Inflation...
Increasing nervousness on Credits Suisse shares due to the restructuring underway since late July and deteriorating financial results may indicate that...
WTI crude futures traded near $88.00 per barrel on Thursday, having rallied more than 10% so far this week as OPEC+ agreed to cut output by 2 million barrels...
European indices set for slightly higher opening ECB minutes release at 12:30 pm BST US jobless claims at 1:30 pm BST Futures markets point...
US indices finished yesterday's session lower. S&P 500 fell 0.20%, Dow Jones dropped 0.14% and Nasdaq lost 0.25%. Russell 2000 fell 0.74%. Indices...
European indices snapped a three-day winning streak on Wednesday, with German DAX falling 1.21% following another slew of weak economic data. Revised...
Tesla Inc (TSLA.US) stock fell nearly 6.0% on Wednesday as CEO Elon Musk's renewed proposal to buy Twitter Inc (TWTR.US) puts pressure on the electric-car...
