BREAKING: Palladium surges more than 5.0% with improving risk sentiment
Fresh data from the US provided additional fuel for buyers on Tuesday. Job openings in the US dropped more than expected to the lowest since June of 2021,...
CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 76% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you understand how CFDs work and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money
Market news
The most significant event of the month is behind us: the Fed has finally decided on its first interest rate cut this year. Today is also a "Triple Witching Day," when futures and options contracts on stocks and indices expire, which naturally signals the end of the quarter. This period can...
More
BOJ kept the policy rate at 0.50% in a 7–2 split; Hajime Takata and Naoki Tamura voted for a hike to 0.75%. A new step toward normalization: BOJ will begin selling its ETF (and J-REIT) holdings, with guidelines of ~¥620bn/year for ETFs, equivalent to about 0.05% of daily trading...
More
Micron Technologies is one of the world’s leading manufacturers of semiconductor memory and technology solutions for a wide range of applications, from personal computers and data centers to mobile devices and the automotive sector. The company was founded in 1978 and has since consistently developed...
More
Fresh data from the US provided additional fuel for buyers on Tuesday. Job openings in the US dropped more than expected to the lowest since June of 2021,...
The number of job openings in the United States decreased to 10.053 million in August from an upwardly revised 11.70 million in the previous...
US indices launched today's cash trading higher US100 bounced off major support Tesla (TSLA.US) attempts to erase yesterday's sharp losses US...
Rivian Automotive Inc (RIVN.US) stock rose sharply before the opening bell after Tesla competitor produced 7,363 cars in the third quarter, which is a...
Old Continent on upward wave Water levels on the Rhine River are returning to normal levels Tuesday's session on markets from...
As criptomoedas estão a ganhar à medida que o sentimento sobre os principais índices melhora e a força do dólar...
Oil Media rumors suggest that OPEC+ may decide on an output cut that exceeds 1 million barrels per day, not including voluntary cuts Such...
Upbeat moods can be spotted all across the Old Continent on Tuesday with major stock market indices from Europe trading over 2% higher at press time. This...
The Reserve Bank of Australia surprised markets today with a smaller than expected rate hike. RBA hiked official cash rate by 25 basis points to 2.60%...
European indices set to open higher Factory orders and oil inventories data from US Fed members and ECB Lagarde scheduled to speak European...
US indices rallied yesterday and finished trading with big gains as markets shrugged off concerns over financial conditions of Credit Suisse. S&P...
European indices erased early losses and finished today's session more than 0.5% higher as weak manufacturing data highlighted a looming global...
Peloton (PTON.US) stock jumped over 6% on Monday after the exercise-equipment producer announced that by the end of this year will install its bikes in...
Viasat is a California-based company that provides civilian and military land and satellite communications, internet and security systems. The company's...
One of the most important events during the past weekend was the presidential election in Brazil. The right-wing Bolsonaro defends his stool against the...
The ISM Manufacturing PMI surprisingly dropped to 50.9 in September, from 52.8 in the previous month and below analysts’ estimates of 52.2. New orders...
Today's session is being marked by an improvement in market sentiment. Risk assets are recovering, while the US dollar retreats. Daily Time Frame...
Silver price jumped over 7.0%, most since February 2021 as concerns regarding the financial condition of Credit Suisse and weakening US dollar and lower...
The ISM Manufacturing PMI for the US fell to 50.9 in September from 52.8 in the previous month, and bellow analysts’ expectations of 52.2. Today’s...
US indices launched today's cash trading higher US2000 bounced of key support zone Tesla (TSLA.US) announced disappointing deliveries figures US...
The selected country of residence is not operated. Please choose a different country.
Changing the language affects the change of regulator