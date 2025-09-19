Tesla is weakening despite the good data 📌 Shares facing problems?
Being one of Wall Street's favorite 'stock market horses' of the last 3 years, they are experiencing a massive weakening of stock market valuations...
Market news
The most significant event of the month is behind us: the Fed has finally decided on its first interest rate cut this year. Today is also a "Triple Witching Day," when futures and options contracts on stocks and indices expire, which naturally signals the end of the quarter. This period can...
BOJ kept the policy rate at 0.50% in a 7–2 split; Hajime Takata and Naoki Tamura voted for a hike to 0.75%. A new step toward normalization: BOJ will begin selling its ETF (and J-REIT) holdings, with guidelines of ~¥620bn/year for ETFs, equivalent to about 0.05% of daily trading...
Micron Technologies is one of the world’s leading manufacturers of semiconductor memory and technology solutions for a wide range of applications, from personal computers and data centers to mobile devices and the automotive sector. The company was founded in 1978 and has since consistently developed...
WTI crude futures surged more than 5% on Monday amid increasing speculation that OPEC+ was considering cutting production of up to 1 million barrels...
One could observe a dollar correction in the second half of last week, which led to a rebound of the EURUSD pair. From the technical point of view, the...
Cryptocurrency quotes have not been doing well recently. The Cardano exchange rate, despite strenuous attempts to rebound, has again returned to the area...
Bitcoin still has a clear problem with breaking above $20,000 which raises the risk of capitulation, the king of cryptocurrencies is trading at $19,200....
DE30 loses at start of week Credit Suisse puts pressure on financial institutions This week's first trading session on...
Oil is posting big gains today with both Brent and WTI trading 4% higher. Rally was triggered by media reports suggesting that OPEC+ may decide for a big...
The shares of Swiss bank Credit Suisse (CSGN.CH) are losing more than 8.5% at the start of today's session, despite assurances from the CEO that the...
European markets set for slightly lower opening GBP gains as UK government drops plan of tax cut for high earners ISM manufacturing...
GBPUSD is on the move this morning, following a BBC report. BBC reported that a plan of cutting tax rate for high earners from 45% to 40% may be scrapped...
Indices from Asia-Pacific traded mixed today. Nikkei gained 0.5% while S&P/ASX 200 dropped 0.3%. Liquidity was thinner due to market holidays...
European indices jumped over 1% on the last trading day of the month, however were down for the third consecutive quarter, the longest losing streak...
Nike (NKE.US) stock fell over 11.0% on Friday as better-than-expected quarterly results were overshadowed by excess inventory levels. Other retailers were...
Core PCE prices in the US, which exclude food and energy, jumped by 0.6% mom in August, rising from the revised stall in the previous month and slightly...
Next week on the markets is set to be another interesting one, given a number of top-tier macro releases and events scheduled. Focus will be mostly on...
Oil prices fell sharply at the beginning of the US session. It seems that the release of PCE inflation report, which showed rising price pressure, rather...
Meta Platforms' stock has been the biggest disappointment of all US technology companies this year, enjoying a capitalization of more than $1 trillion...
The University of Michigan's consumer sentiment for the US was revised lower to 58.6 in September from a preliminary of 59.5, still above 58.2...
US indices launched today's cash trading lower Core PCE inflation above expectations Nike (NKE.US) stock sinks as inventories level increase Rent-A-Center...
Cryptocurrencies are behaving relatively calmly ahead of the weekend. Bitcoin is holding near $19,400, the price of Ethereum is oscillating around $1,340...
