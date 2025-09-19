BREAKING: USD weakens slightly after US data pack
Core PCE prices in the US which exclude food and energy rose 0.6% month-over-month in August, following 0.1% gain in July and above market expectations...
Market news
The most significant event of the month is behind us: the Fed has finally decided on its first interest rate cut this year. Today is also a "Triple Witching Day," when futures and options contracts on stocks and indices expire, which naturally signals the end of the quarter. This period can...
BOJ kept the policy rate at 0.50% in a 7–2 split; Hajime Takata and Naoki Tamura voted for a hike to 0.75%. A new step toward normalization: BOJ will begin selling its ETF (and J-REIT) holdings, with guidelines of ~¥620bn/year for ETFs, equivalent to about 0.05% of daily trading...
Micron Technologies is one of the world’s leading manufacturers of semiconductor memory and technology solutions for a wide range of applications, from personal computers and data centers to mobile devices and the automotive sector. The company was founded in 1978 and has since consistently developed...
Today at 1:30 pm BST investors will be served with PCE inflation data, the preferred measure by the Federal Reserve. Of course, today's readings will...
DE30 tries to make up for end-of-week losses Nike's gross margin spoils the mood around Adidas and Puma stocks The last...
Flash data on CPI inflation in the eurozone showed an acceleration from 9.1% from 10.0% YoY. Market expected an acceleration to 9.7% YoY. Guessing the...
The British pound staged an impressive comeback in spite of poor fundamentals. Announcement of new fiscal measures last week triggered a slump on GBP market...
European indices set for flat opening US PCE inflation for August Inflation data from euro area European index futures point...
US indices finished yesterday's session significantly lower. S&P 500 dropped 2.11%, Dow Jones moved 1.54% lower and Nasdaq slumped 2.84%....
European equities deepened recent sell-off, with Germany’s DAX and French CAC40 closing at almost two-year lows, down by 1.71% and 1.53%, respectively; Germany's...
CarMax (KMX.US) stock plunged over nearly 25.0% after the auto retailer posted disappointing quarterly figures as “affordability challenges”...
The number of weekly jobless claims dropped by 16k to 193k in the week that ended September 24, well below analysts’ projections of 215k, On...
The US Energy Information Administration reported today that domestic supplies of natural gas increased by 103 billion cubic feet for the week ended...
US100 fell 3.3% giving back some of the sharp gains seen in the previous session, as bond yields resumed their upward march following recent data and fresh...
US indices launched today's cash trading lower Upbeat claims figures and hawkish remarks from FED Mester put pressure on stocks Bed Bath &...
The US economy contracted an annualized -0.6% in the second quarter, following a 1.6 % contraction in the previous three-month period...
Annual inflation rate in Germany rose to 10.0% YoY in September, from 7.9% YoY in previous month and above market estimates of 9.4%. On...
Sustained recovery proves difficult. D1 chart The DE30 slips on Thursday, testing the psychological 12,000 mark for the third time this week. Yesterday,...
The Kremlin informs that due to the results of the recent referendum, the four territories occupied by Russia will be officially annexed tomorrow. This...
DE30 under bearish pressure Real estate sector under downward pressure Thursday's session on the Old Continent brings declines...
Media reported that London Metal Exchange (LME) will consult on the introduction of a ban on trading in Russian metals. LME will begin discussions that...
A key European macro reading of the day is the release of the flash German CPI report for September, scheduled for 1:00 pm BST. Market consensus points...
