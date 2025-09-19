Chart of the day - EURGBP (29.09.2022)
Announcement of new UK fiscal measures last Friday triggered a massive sell-off on GBP and UK bond markets. Markets expected that the Bank of England will...
Market news
The most significant event of the month is behind us: the Fed has finally decided on its first interest rate cut this year. Today is also a "Triple Witching Day," when futures and options contracts on stocks and indices expire, which naturally signals the end of the quarter. This period can...
BOJ kept the policy rate at 0.50% in a 7–2 split; Hajime Takata and Naoki Tamura voted for a hike to 0.75%. A new step toward normalization: BOJ will begin selling its ETF (and J-REIT) holdings, with guidelines of ~¥620bn/year for ETFs, equivalent to about 0.05% of daily trading...
Micron Technologies is one of the world’s leading manufacturers of semiconductor memory and technology solutions for a wide range of applications, from personal computers and data centers to mobile devices and the automotive sector. The company was founded in 1978 and has since consistently developed...
European index futures erase premarket gains German inflation data for September in focus BoE speakers likely to face QE questions Futures...
US indices recovered from early-session losses yesterday and finished trading with significant gains. S&P 500 jumped 1.97%, Dow Jones moved 1.88%...
Wall Street indexes are gaining today and bouncing back above the minimums of June this year. The S&P 500 and Nasdaq are up 1.7% and 1.5%,...
Netflix (NFLX.US) stock rose nearly 8.0% after Atlantic Equities upgraded the streaming giant to overweight from neutral and increased its price target...
Major Wall Street indices erased early losses and are adding over 1% as traders took advantage of lower valuations following a selloff that pushed US stocks...
Precious metals are trying to regain some ground following the recent sell-off. Gold jumped above $1650 per ounce, while silver managed to erase early...
Publication of both reports from the US Department of Energy caused some moves on the oil market. Crude inventories unexpectedly fell, while gasoline...
US indices launched today's cash trading higher US100 hoovers near key support Apple Inc (AAPL.US) slashed production targets Major Wall...
The cryptocurrency market started today in a weak mood, but it was clearly improved by a dovish statement from the Bank of England, which intends to buy...
Apple (AAPL.US) stock fell 4.0% in premarket after tech giant had shelved its plan to increase production of its new iPhones due to low demand, according...
DE30 under bearish pressure Biogen supports health care company valuations Weak sentiment among financial companies Wednesday's...
Bank of England issued a statement saying that it will carry out temporary purchases of long-dated UK bonds starting from today (September 28, 2022) and...
Shares of Biogen, a US biotech company, trade around 50% higher in premarket today. Shares rally following results of an Alzheimer drug (Lecanemab) trial...
Spare for brief moments of euphoria and recovery, risk-off moods continue to dominate on the global markets. USD is one the rise while risk assets, like...
European indices set for lower opening Second-tier data from the US in the afternoon Speeches from ECB, BoE and Fed members throughout...
US indices finished yesterday's trading mixed after a volatile session. S&P 500 dropped 0.21%, Dow Jones moved 0.43% lower while Nasdaq gained...
European indices finished today's session mostly lower, with DAX hitting a fresh two-year low as another set of hawkish comments from central...
Hertz (HTZ1.US) stock jumped over 4.0% on Tuesday after the rental car giant unveiled a new partnership with BP’s (BP.US) to build a network of EV...
Major Wall Street indices failed to uphold early bullish momentum and resumed downward move in the evening. S&P 500 and the Nasdaq fell 0.7% and 0.6%,...
