DE30 remains below key resistance zone
Risk-off sentiment persists in the market after the weekend. Despite rebound attempts sellers still hold the initiative and the DE30 index remains...
Market news
The most significant event of the month is behind us: the Fed has finally decided on its first interest rate cut this year. Today is also a "Triple Witching Day," when futures and options contracts on stocks and indices expire, which naturally signals the end of the quarter. This period can...
BOJ kept the policy rate at 0.50% in a 7–2 split; Hajime Takata and Naoki Tamura voted for a hike to 0.75%. A new step toward normalization: BOJ will begin selling its ETF (and J-REIT) holdings, with guidelines of ~¥620bn/year for ETFs, equivalent to about 0.05% of daily trading...
Micron Technologies is one of the world’s leading manufacturers of semiconductor memory and technology solutions for a wide range of applications, from personal computers and data centers to mobile devices and the automotive sector. The company was founded in 1978 and has since consistently developed...
Oil prices rose sharply after Reuters, citing anonymous sources, reported that Russia at the next OPEC + meeting, which will be held on October 5, will...
US Conference Board Consumer Confidence index increased to 108.0 in September, from the previous month's 103.2 and compared to market...
US indices launched today's cash trading higher US2000 bounces off major support Keurig Dr Pepper (KDP.US) stock slides after Goldman downgrade US...
There are two different things that will be in the spotlight on Amazon's (AMZN.US) Q4 guidance that the market is not paying attention to. Amazon's...
New orders for US manufactured durable goods fell to -0.2% month-over-month in August, extending losses from -0.1% decrease in July and below market...
U.S. retail giant Walmart (WMT.US) yesterday informed investors of a deal with Roblox (RBLX.US) and the opening of two immersive experiences in the virtual...
Energy companies unwind recent declines DE30 records moderate gains Tuesday's trading session on the German market brings moderate...
Cryptocurrencies are doing quite well today, we see an influx of positive sentiment despite the negative sentiment on the indices: Bitcoin and Ethereum...
Oil Oil companies prepare for hurricanes in the United States - BP and Chevron limit production in the Gulf of Mexico Early estimates...
Nord Stream AG informed that it has found leaks and damages in 3 separate pipelines of Nord Stream gas system. Moreover, the company said that it is unable...
Cryptocurrencies are the best performing asset class on Tuesday. There is no clear, crypto-related reason behind today's rally and therefore it can...
European indices set for higher opening Durable goods orders and CB consumer confidence data in the afternoon Number of Fed, ECB...
US indices finished yesterday's trading lower. S&P 500 dropped 1.03%, Dow Jones moved 1.11% and Nasdaq dropped 0.60%. Russell 2000 moved...
European indices finished today's session lower after unsuccessful rebound attempt as markets weighed the impact of an impending win by Italy's...
Oil prices are clearly being weighed down by a strong dollar index at 20-year highs and fears of a global recession causing a drop in demand for crude. Currently,...
Lyft (LYFT.US) stock fell over 3.0% on Monday after UBS downgraded the ride-hailing company to neutral from buy as its driver survey pointed that drivers...
British pound is once again facing selling pressure as special statement from the BoE did not provide any groundbreaking news and lowered expectations...
Christine Lagarde spoke today on monetary policy: We want to keep raising the interest rate in order to lower inflation Further rate hikes...
Tesla's shares though have lost 31% in a year and are giving back much of the gains from the pandemic period, when the price rose from $35 to nearly...
