NATGAS fell to over 2-month low
The price of gas in the US and in Europe continues to decline, despite still high uncertainty about the winter. Of course, preliminary weather forecasts...
The most significant event of the month is behind us: the Fed has finally decided on its first interest rate cut this year. Today is also a "Triple Witching Day," when futures and options contracts on stocks and indices expire, which naturally signals the end of the quarter. This period can...
BOJ kept the policy rate at 0.50% in a 7–2 split; Hajime Takata and Naoki Tamura voted for a hike to 0.75%. A new step toward normalization: BOJ will begin selling its ETF (and J-REIT) holdings, with guidelines of ~¥620bn/year for ETFs, equivalent to about 0.05% of daily trading...
Micron Technologies is one of the world’s leading manufacturers of semiconductor memory and technology solutions for a wide range of applications, from personal computers and data centers to mobile devices and the automotive sector. The company was founded in 1978 and has since consistently developed...
Porsche AG - the famous manufacturer of the iconic 911 model - is going public. The planned IPO is expected to take place as early as September 29. What...
The collapse of the British pound was a big event on Friday and at the beginning of today's session. GBPUSD has already recovered from losses as investors...
The start of Monday's session was marked by risk-off sentiment, however, market sentiment improved during the European session. Daily...
US indices launched today's cash trading lower US2000 is trading near key support Las Vegas Sands (LVS.US) surges as Macau eases restrictions US...
Digital assets are starting the week in a mixed mood, with Bitcoin having serious trouble staying above $19,000. Ethereum is trading below $1,300 per token...
The British pound extended sell-off on Monday morning. On Friday GBPUSD pair fell more than 3% and this morning price plunged by another 4% ! Even though...
Worse than expected Ifo reading DE30 close to new lows! This week's first German trading session brings mixed sentiment...
GBP is making the headlines today due to a massive crash of the currency. The British pound has been in freefall since Friday, following the announcement...
European indices set for lower opening GBPUSD crashes to a record low German IFO index for September due at 9:00 am BST European...
Indices from Asia-Pacific trade lower at the beginning of a new week. S&P/ASX 200 drops 1.4%, Nikkei trades 2.6% lower and Kospi plunges 3%....
The final session of the week saw a deepening of the stock market's discount and a strengthening of the US dollar, which has to do, among other things,...
The marathon of central bank decisions is over. Strong signals of continued monetary tightening in developed countries put pressure on risk assets...
Meta Platforms' stock price continues its drastic sell-off. The company is being weighed down by costly product launches related to the Metaverse trend...
The depreciation on risky assets takes a turn for the worse in the second half of the session. US stock indices began trading with downward gaps, and the...
This week's last session on the markets brings huge volatility. Stock market indexes are posting massive declines, and even more interesting is the...
The Bitcoin is still struggling to stay above June lows. However, the dismal sentiment on the indices is feeding into the digital assets and altcoins are...
The last trading session on Wall Street this week began with massive declines in all stock market benchmarks. Investors today learned about PMI data in...
US, flash PMIs for September. Manufacturing. Actual: 51.8. Expected: 51.1. Previous: 51.5 Services. Actual: 49.2. Expected:...
Stock exchanges from the Old Continent record declines DE30 knocks out this year's low! The last session on the Old Continent...
