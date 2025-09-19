⏬ DE30 reaches fresh YTD lows
Flash PMIs from European countries for September showed a major deterioration, especially in Germany and in the French services sector. Moods among German...
Market news
The most significant event of the month is behind us: the Fed has finally decided on its first interest rate cut this year. Today is also a "Triple Witching Day," when futures and options contracts on stocks and indices expire, which naturally signals the end of the quarter. This period can...
BOJ kept the policy rate at 0.50% in a 7–2 split; Hajime Takata and Naoki Tamura voted for a hike to 0.75%. A new step toward normalization: BOJ will begin selling its ETF (and J-REIT) holdings, with guidelines of ~¥620bn/year for ETFs, equivalent to about 0.05% of daily trading...
Micron Technologies is one of the world’s leading manufacturers of semiconductor memory and technology solutions for a wide range of applications, from personal computers and data centers to mobile devices and the automotive sector. The company was founded in 1978 and has since consistently developed...
Government of UK Prime Minister Liz Truss unveiled details of its so-called "mini budget". This is aimed at boosting long-term growth potential...
The Swiss franc plunged following the SNB rate decision yesterday. SNB hiked rates by 75 basis points but it looks like the market expected more. Expectations...
Flash PMIs from France and Germany were key points in today's European economic calendar and were already released at 8:15 am BST and 8:30 am BST,...
European indices set for more or less flat opening Flash PMIs from Europe and the United States in focus Speeches from central bankers,...
US indices finished yesterday's session lower with S&P 500 dropping for the third day in a row. S&P 500 moved 0.84% lower, Dow Jones...
Today was full of central bank interest rate decisions (BoJ, SARB, Norges Bank, BoE, SNB, CBRT). The Bank of Japan decided not to change...
As reported by Reuters, one of the largest investment banks, Credit Suisse (CSGN.CH) is considering various options to downsize its Investment Banking...
US, EIA natural gas storage. Actual: 103 bcf. Expected: 97 bcf. Previous: 77 bcf This is the largest increase since last October In the past...
The start of Thursday's session on Wall Street brings mixed sentiment. Today's session is exceptionally volatile when it comes to the currency...
US, jobless claims. Actual: 213k. Expected: 218k. Previous: 213k Jobless claims come out at 213,000, a slight increase over last week, but...
Marathon of central bank decisions scheduled for this week is coming to a close. Investors were offered rate decisions from the Swiss National Bank and...
Many investors, gamers and gaming fans are currently asking themselves what needs to happen for sentiment to return to the gaming industry. The main culprit...
Intel is recognized as a forerunner in the technological evolution of California's Silicon Valley and a leading manufacturer of processors and graphics...
A new recovery attempt was launched on Thursday. D1 chart The DE30 is trying to recover today and returns above the support at 12,593 points that...
Market estimates impact of rate hikes by central banks CFO comments support Deutsche Bank Thursday's session on the Old Continent...
The CBRT unexpectedly decided to cut the main benchmark rate from 13% to 12%. The USDTRY pair reacted with a sharp weakening of the Turkish lira. USDTRY...
The Bank of England announced its latest monetary policy decision at 12:00 pm BST today. Economists were expecting a 50 basis point rate hike, to 2.25%,...
Cryptocurrencies have retained their nature of powerful volatility since yesterday's Jerome Powell conference. After the Federal Reserve chief's...
The Bank of Japan decided to leave interest rates and other monetary policy settings unchanged at a meeting today. Such a decision was expected and no...
