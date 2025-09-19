USDJPY slumps on BoJ intervention
USDJPY slumped from around 145.80 to below 143.50, following intervention by the Bank of Japan. A strong downward move on USDJPY occurred at around 9:00...
Market news
The most significant event of the month is behind us: the Fed has finally decided on its first interest rate cut this year. Today is also a "Triple Witching Day," when futures and options contracts on stocks and indices expire, which naturally signals the end of the quarter. This period can...
BOJ kept the policy rate at 0.50% in a 7–2 split; Hajime Takata and Naoki Tamura voted for a hike to 0.75%. A new step toward normalization: BOJ will begin selling its ETF (and J-REIT) holdings, with guidelines of ~¥620bn/year for ETFs, equivalent to about 0.05% of daily trading...
Micron Technologies is one of the world’s leading manufacturers of semiconductor memory and technology solutions for a wide range of applications, from personal computers and data centers to mobile devices and the automotive sector. The company was founded in 1978 and has since consistently developed...
Norges Bank announced its latest monetary policy decision at 9:00 am BST today. As was expected, Norges Bank defied the emerging global trend of larger...
Bank of England to announce monetary policy decision at 12:00 pm BST Economists expect a 50 bp rate hike Market prices in a 60% chance...
The Swiss National Bank announced its monetary policy decision at 8:30 am BST. SNB delivered a 75 basis point rate hike - in-line with market expectations....
European stock markets set for lower opening Hawkish Fed dented moods on the markets Rate decisions from SNB, Norges Bank, BoE and...
FOMC delivered a 75 basis point rate hike yesterday, in-line with expectations, and dot-plot showed median rate forecast for end-2022 at 4.4% (up...
FOMC delivered a 75 bp rate hike, in-line with market expectations New FOMC projections showed downward revisions to GDP growth forecast...
Opening remarks: Fed wants to bring inflation back to target More, similar rate hikes will be required Fed wants to return to...
FOMC announced another 75 basis point rate hike today, pushing Fed funds to the 3.00-3.25% range. Such a decision was expected therefore focus was on the...
FOMC announced its latest monetary policy decision at 7:00 pm BST and it was in-line with market expectations - rates were increased by 75 basis point...
Main currency pair is hovering near 20-year lows less than an hour before the Fed announces its next monetary policy decision (7:00 pm BST). Both - economists...
Sesen Bio (SESN.US), late-stage clinical company, is one of the worst performing stocks on Wall Street today. Share price plunges around 35% following...
Swiss National Bank to announce rate decision on Thursday, 8:30 am BST SNB expected to deliver 75 bp rate hike and push rates into positive...
Federal Germany has finally decided to nationalize Uniper (UN01.DE): Back in July, Germany enacted a record financial bailout of Uniper amid rising...
"The week of central banks" continues in earnest, and although investors' attention is focused on the US Fed, on the other side of the world...
The US Department of Energy released a weekly report on US oil inventories today at 3:30 pm BST. Report largely confirmed estimates released by API yesterday,...
Cryptocurrencies are moving in a sideways trend ahead of the upcoming Federal Reserve decision, which will be announced at 8 p.m. Wall Street's upward...
US indices launched today's cash session higher Putin's address resulted in only brief deterioration in moods Walmart plans...
The European Commission today approved a project to support the hydrogen industry. The project is expected to be worth up to €5.2 billion, and the...
The dollar index continues to climb higher and is currently hovering near 2002 highs as investors turned to safe haven assets amid risks of military escalation...
