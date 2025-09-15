BREAKING: Natural gas inventories grow in line with expectations
Natural gas inventories change: Value: 101 bcf Forecast: 99 bcf Previous: 120 bcf Since the beginning of May, inventories in...
Bitcoin hovers around $115,000, holding on to recent gains as the week begins. The sentiment weakened slightly after Nasdaq and S&P 500 futures dipped on reports of an antitrust investigation into Nvidia. Ethereum is down more than 2.5%, falling to $4,500. The U.S. dollar is weakening, but...
Micron is up 10% today to $153 per share after Citi raised its price target to $175 (from $150). The upcycle in the memory market remains intact thanks to high barriers to entry, thus limited supply, and stronger-than-expected demand — especially from data centers and AI. Micron will report...
Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE), headquartered in Houston, Texas, is one of the key players in the enterprise technology solutions market. The company was established in 2015 following the split of the original Hewlett-Packard company, which allowed it to focus on delivering advanced IT products and...
Wall Street indices opened higher on Thursday, gaining an average of about 0.7% in the cash market. S&P 500 (US500) futures are currently adding about...
01:30 PM BST, United States - Employment Data: Initial Jobless Claims: actual 240K; forecast 229K; previous 226K; Continuing Jobless...
DE40 gains 0.15%; shares of Lufthansa, Porsche, and Adidas rise between 2% and 3% The EUR/USD is slightly down, pulling back below 1.13 following...
Salesforce.com Inc. (CRM.US) raised its revenue and adjusted profit forecasts for fiscal 2026 on Wednesday, following better-than-expected first-quarter...
Cocoa futures (COCOA) are extending their downward trend, falling nearly 5%, and are currently testing the area around the 200-day exponential moving average...
Capri Holdings (CPRI.US) said it may selectively raise prices on its leather handbags to cushion the blow of tariff changes to sales for the company behind...
The US100 contract returned to dynamic gains following Nvidia’s (NVDA.US) solid results, which demonstrate that demand for AI remains strong. The...
The night brought euphoria following Nvidia’s earnings and a completely new reality in trade relations, after the U.S. Court of International Trade...
Wall Street closed in the red yesterday ahead of Nvidia’s earnings report (S&P 500: -0.56%, DJIA: -0.58%, Nasdaq: -0.51%, Russell 2000:...
Nvidia sets another record. Q1 results confirm the AI boom is far from over — despite rising regulatory hurdles. Following Nvidia’s fiscal...
Nvidia (NVDA.US) fiscal Q1 2026 earnings report topped Wall Street estimates. Nvidia shares rise more than 3% in the first reaction to a strong quarterly...
The Fed is currently in a good position regarding its policy tools and is waiting for further data A cautious approach is justified by uncertainty...
US markets remained subdued with the US500 down 0.2%, US100 flat, and US30 down 0.3% as traders awaited Nvidia's Q1 2026 results after the bell,...
Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN.US) and Stellantis N.V. (STLA.US) confirmed the termination of their SmartCockpit software collaboration, ending a partnership that...
The Wall Street AI giant Nvidia (NVDA.US) will release fiscal Q1 2026 earnings today, after the session on Wall Street. What to expect and will strong...
The US based aerospace & defense sector giant, HEICO (HEI.US) released stronger than anticipated results for Q1 2025, as revenues came up almost 15%...
Richmond Fed Composite Index: -9 (Forecast -9, Previous -13) The Federal Reserve Bank of Richmond's May 2025 manufacturing survey shows the Fifth...
Shares of car companies such as BMW (BMW.DE), Mercedes (MBG.DE) and Volkswagen (VOW1.DE) are gaining value after Handelsblatt reported that representatives...
The release of minutes from the Federal Open Market Committee's (FOMC) May meeting later today is drawing investor focus, albeit somewhat overshadowed...
