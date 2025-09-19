Pound continues to slide
GBPUSD pair briefly fell to 1.1300 level early in the session after recent data revealed that the UK budget deficit exceeded analysts’ estimates...
CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 76% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you understand how CFDs work and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money
Market news
The most significant event of the month is behind us: the Fed has finally decided on its first interest rate cut this year. Today is also a "Triple Witching Day," when futures and options contracts on stocks and indices expire, which naturally signals the end of the quarter. This period can...
More
BOJ kept the policy rate at 0.50% in a 7–2 split; Hajime Takata and Naoki Tamura voted for a hike to 0.75%. A new step toward normalization: BOJ will begin selling its ETF (and J-REIT) holdings, with guidelines of ~¥620bn/year for ETFs, equivalent to about 0.05% of daily trading...
More
Micron Technologies is one of the world’s leading manufacturers of semiconductor memory and technology solutions for a wide range of applications, from personal computers and data centers to mobile devices and the automotive sector. The company was founded in 1978 and has since consistently developed...
More
GBPUSD pair briefly fell to 1.1300 level early in the session after recent data revealed that the UK budget deficit exceeded analysts’ estimates...
Stock markets from the Old Continent in consolidation ahead of the FOMC Uniper's nationalization, shares lose more than 30% Wednesday's...
Over the past weeks, the number one topic among investors has undoubtedly been central banks, which are even more determined to tighten monetary policy....
EURUSD fell over 0.60% on Wednesday and is testing two-week lows as investors gear up for another supersized interest rate hike from the Federal...
• European indices set for lower opening • Fed rate decision at 7:00 pm BST • Partial mobilization in Russia Stock markets in Europe...
Market sentiment deteriorated slightly in the morning after Russian president Putin announced partial military mobilization. " Only citizens who are...
US indices finished yesterday's session lower. S&P 500 dropped 1.13%, Dow Jones moved 1.01% lower while Nasdaq fell 0.95%. Russell 2000 plunged...
Yesterday's attempt at a rebound in the stock market came to naught, Tuesday's session brought a return to declines on the world's major stock...
Recent wave of strengthening of the US dollar has also reflected in the weakening of gold. GOLD quotations have been in a strong downtrend since March...
Tellurian (TELL.US), a U.S.-based provider of liquefied natural gas (LNG), has abandoned the sale of $1 billion worth of high-interest corporate bonds...
Alphabet (GOOGC.US) shares reached levels near $100 today. The share price is the lowest since February 2021, the stock has pierced the minimums of June...
Bitcoin is struggling to stay above $19,000, amid a weak opening for Wall Street indexes. Markets are waiting with bated breath for tomorrow's Fed...
Shares of FedEx Corporation (FDX.US) tumbled sharply recently after the company warned that third quarter results are likely to be worse than expected....
Tuesday's session opening on Wall Street brings declines on the major benchmarks of the US stock market. Investors are looking with uncertainty at...
Canada's CPI inflation for August comes in at 7.0% y/y, with an expectation of 7.3% y/y and the previous level of 7.6% y/y. Monthly inflation falls...
As Reuters reports, TUI Group (TUI.DE) is seeing the first signs of a return to profitability. This is all due to strong demand for vacation trips, which...
Oil The United States will extend the deadline for SPR releases. Final 10 million barrels of oil will be released in November, instead of October....
Exchanges from the Old Continent record declines Porsche AG's IPO fuels growth in the automotive sector! Tuesday's...
Cryptocurrencies are still muted ahead of tomorrow's Fed decision. Bitcoin is consolidating around $19,300, Ethereum is holding around $1,350 per token....
European indices halted recent downward move, triggered after the disappointing US CPI report last week, and managed to regain some ground at the beginning...
The selected country of residence is not operated. Please choose a different country.
Changing the language affects the change of regulator